CHENNAI: The mandatory dope test for all Commonwealth Games-bound athletes has begun in batches. The table tennis contingent is set to undergo theirs at the Table Tennis Federation of India office in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sanil Shetty, the reserve paddler set to replace rape accused Soumyajit Ghosh for the Gold Coast event, will also be present.TTFI secretary general MP Singh was confident that Sanil would be allowed to travel.

“We sent the letter to Indian Olympic Association on Friday. Being a weekend, we knew the response would take time. But everything points towards a positive answer. Sanil will take the test tomorrow. Within the next 48 hours, we should get a clearer picture,” he told Express.Sanil, one of the 12-members who went to Bremen for participating in the German Open, returned to the country along with the group on Sunday. Prior to the team selection for the multi-nation competition, the entire group had been training under the scrutiny of coach Massimo Costantini.

“The training has helped me prepare well on the mental front. After the unfortunate incident, if I end up going, I’m prepared for CWG. Hopefully, after the dope test I will get the good news,” Sanil said.

Ghosh remains in Germany Soumyajit Ghosh was set to come back with the German Open group on Sunday. Instead, he shot off a mail to TTFI in which he declared that he was unwell and could not return in time.

“We got a mail on Sunday morning stating his inability to board the flight considering his health. The mail also had his medical certificate attached,” Singh revealed. That was the last communication between TTFI and Ghosh despite messages being sent on his phone.

“The law will definitely take its course and if he is innocent, he should not be defying rules in this manner. Even after being sent a show-cause notice, such behaviour is very regrettable,” a TTFI source added.As reported by Express, the Arjuna awardee was dropped from the upcoming player draft for the second season of the Ultimate Table Tennis league. Raj Mondal has been signed up as a replacement.

“Since UTT is recognised by TTFI, we accept their decision and have replaced Soumyajit Ghosh with Raj Mondal for the upcoming player draft scheduled in Mumbai on 28th March 2018. With the draft around the corner, the current circumstances do not allow us any time to wait for the decision of the court,” 11Sports’ spokesperson said.

