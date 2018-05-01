Home Sport Other

Shuttlers Rohan-Kuhoo, Shivam-Poorvisha enter second round at New Zealand Open

Published: 01st May 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

AUCKLAND: The young Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg and Shivam Sharma and S Ram Poorvisha entered the second round of the USD 150,000 New Zealand Open Super 100 tournament here today.

Rohan and Kuhoo, who had won the 2017 Hellas Open International Challenge and Iceland International challenge this year, defeated Israel's Misha Zilberman and Ksenia Polikarpova 11-21 21-7 21-10 in a 42-minute match.

Shivam Sharma and S Ram Poorvisha, meanwhile, beat the Australian pair of Niccolo Tagle and Fransisca Angelica Rahardja 21-19 21-11 in another match.

Rohan and Kuhoo are likely to take on top seeds -- Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai -- while Shivam and Poorvisha face either the Korean combo of Min Hyuk Kang and Ha Na Baek or eighth seeded Malaysian Chan Peng Soon and Liu Ying Goh.

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Sourabh Verma, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will begin their campaign tomorrow.


