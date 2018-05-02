Two teams from Delhi, Bengaluru to represent India at Junior NBA World Championship

Home Sport Other

The National Basketball Association today announced that a team each from Delhi (boys) and Bengaluru (girls) will represent India at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

MUMBAI: Two youth teams of Delhi and Bengaluru will represent India at the Junior NBA World Championship to be held in Orlando, USA from August 7 to 12.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that a team each from Delhi (boys) and Bengaluru (girls) will represent India at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex after they won the Junior NBA National Finals.

In the first final of the day, Bengaluru (girls) team beat Chennai (girls) 41-38 while in the second final Delhi (boys) defeated Kolkata (boys) 81-71.

The two sides received their winner's trophy from Los Angeles Lakers' Brook Lopez.

The Junior NBA National Finals has brought together eight boys and eight girls teams, comprising top 10 players from each Junior NBA city tournament in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Mumbai and Punjab.

The international competition will leverage the Junior NBA's extensive global reach.

During the 2017-18 season, the NBA will reach more than 26 million youth in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play and outreach events.

