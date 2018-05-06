Sagar’s five-wicket haul takes IBM to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Off spinner Sagar’s fifer paved the way for IBM to beat Ashok Le­yland by 38 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-kn­ockout tournament Saturday.

Brief scores: IBM 180 in 28.3 ovs (Vijay 50, Sudhakar 34; Pushparaj 4/28) bt Ashok Leyland 142 in 25.4 ovs (Sagar 5/22); MoM: Sagar. Accenture 198/8 in 30 ovs (Sairam 39) lost to RR Donnelley 200/7 in 28.4 ovs (Ananth 59, Prabu 38); MoM: Ananth.

Vinod guides Eccentrics

Sahaya Vinod’s 7 for 29 including a hat-trick helped Eccentrics CC skittle out EPT RC for 45 and register an eight-wicket win in the 49th All India YSCA Trophy.

Brief scores: ICIC S&RC 168 in 29 ovs (Babu 59, Suji 37; Dinesh Kumar 3/33, Ram Aravind 3/16) lost to Global Associates 170/8 in 29.4 ovs (Naveen Raj 36; Vigneswaran 3/40); MoM: Naveen Raj. EPT RC 45 in 14.2 ovs (Sahaya Vinod 7/29) lost to Eccentrics CC 48/2 in 9.1 ovs; MoM: Sahaya Vinod.

Aravinth shines

Riding on Aravinth Raj’s 112, Adambakkam CA thrashed Kreeda SF by 145 runs in the league phase of the Gen-Next Royal Rumble U-13 cricket tournament at RKM grounds. Manish complimented Aravinth by picking up five wickets.

Brief Scores: U-13: Adambakkam CA 214/5 in 20 ovs (Aravinth Raj 112, Aneek 39) bt Kreeda SF 69 in 14.3 ovs (Manish 5/7); MoM: Aravinth Raj. U-15: Elite CA 149/5 in 20 ovs (Vimal Raj 62 n.o, Madhavan 41) bt Ace CA 66/9 in 20 ovs (Kamalesh 5/3); MoM: Kamalesh.

IOB in semis

Sivabalan scored 26 points to ensure IOB Chennai edge past Punjab Police 86-74 and storm into the men’s semifinal of the 32nd Federation Cup basketball tournament, held at the District Sports Authority in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Results: IOB Chennai 86 (Sivabalan 26, Rikin 21, Hareesh 20) bt Punjab Police 74 (Satnam 21, Dilpreet 16, Rajveer 11).

