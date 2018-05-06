Home Sport Other

Sagar’s five-wicket haul takes IBM to victory

Published: 06th May 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday presents a cheque for C30 lakh to Joshna Chinappa, who clinched silver medal in women’s doubles squash, during the 21st Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast. The CM also honoured six other sportspersons who won medals at the event and eight coaches. The total value of the awards was C4.44 crore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Off spinner Sagar’s fifer paved the way for IBM to beat Ashok Le­yland by 38 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-kn­ockout tournament Saturday.
Brief scores: IBM 180 in 28.3 ovs (Vijay 50, Sudhakar 34; Pushparaj 4/28) bt Ashok Leyland 142 in 25.4 ovs (Sagar 5/22); MoM: Sagar. Accenture 198/8 in 30 ovs (Sairam 39) lost to RR Donnelley 200/7 in 28.4 ovs (Ananth 59, Prabu 38); MoM: Ananth.

Vinod guides Eccentrics
Sahaya Vinod’s 7 for 29 including a hat-trick helped Eccentrics CC skittle out EPT RC for 45 and register an eight-wicket win in the 49th All India YSCA Trophy.
Brief scores: ICIC S&RC 168 in 29 ovs (Babu 59, Suji 37; Dinesh Kumar 3/33, Ram Aravind 3/16) lost to Global Associates 170/8 in 29.4 ovs (Naveen Raj 36; Vigneswaran 3/40); MoM: Naveen Raj. EPT RC 45 in 14.2 ovs (Sahaya Vinod 7/29) lost to Eccentrics CC 48/2 in 9.1 ovs; MoM: Sahaya Vinod.

Aravinth shines
Riding on Aravinth Raj’s 112, Adambakkam CA thrashed Kreeda SF by 145 runs in the league phase of the Gen-Next Royal Rumble U-13 cricket tournament at RKM grounds. Manish complimented Aravinth by picking up five wickets.
Brief Scores: U-13: Adambakkam CA 214/5 in 20 ovs (Aravinth Raj 112, Aneek 39) bt Kreeda SF 69 in 14.3 ovs (Manish 5/7); MoM: Aravinth Raj. U-15: Elite CA 149/5 in 20 ovs (Vimal Raj 62 n.o, Madhavan 41) bt Ace CA 66/9 in 20 ovs (Kamalesh 5/3); MoM: Kamalesh.

IOB in semis
Sivabalan scored 26 points to ensure IOB Chennai edge past Punjab Police 86-74 and storm into the men’s semifinal of the 32nd Federation Cup basketball tournament, held at the District Sports Authority in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.
Results: IOB Chennai 86 (Sivabalan 26, Rikin 21, Hareesh 20) bt Punjab Police 74 (Satnam 21, Dilpreet 16, Rajveer 11).

sports@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

NBA side Los Angeles Lakers​' Brook​ Lopez bats for pro basketball league in India  NBA side Los Angeles Lakers​' Brook​ Lopez bats for pro basketball league in India 

 Ace shuttler PV Sindhu says playing in finals itself is a big thing

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shatters own national record to finish fourth in Doha Diamond League 

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats