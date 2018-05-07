Home Sport Other

Aakash guides Korattur to victory

Aakash's 113 helped Korattur CC beat Japeva Engineering by 30 runs in the 49th All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament played here on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aakash's 113 helped Korattur CC beat Japeva Engineering by 30 runs in the 49th All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament played here on Sunday.

Brief scores: Garnet RC 261/6 in 30 ovs (RS Murali Mohan 90, Arumugam 62, Pawan Kumar 33) bt Vaishnavi RC 119 all out in 27.1 ovs (Santhosh 31, Manivannan 4/28). MoM: RS Muralimohan. Shivaji CC 200/9 in 30 ovs (Shriram Prasad 32, Ravindran 37, Srinivasan 32, Santosh Kumar 4/13) bt St Patrick’s HSS 127 in 26.1 ovs (K Rohit 37, M Sathish 3/11). MoM: M Sathish. Vepery CC 182/8 in 30 ovs (Arivazhagan 30, Senthil Vadivel Raj 41, Arjun 3/43, Sarath 3/43) bt Venkateswara CC 148 all out in 29 ovs (Rajan 28, Tamilselvan 29, Sundaramurti 3/36 Poovarasan 4/40). MoM: Poovarasan. Korattur CC 189/3 in 30 ovs (Aakash 113, Vimal Kumar 32) bt Japeva Engineering 159 all out in 24 ovs (Yadav 40, Chandru 28, Nithish 3/21, Karthik 3/31). MoM: Aakash.

Sunish shines

S Sunish’s fifer (5/45) enabled Kamyuth Club to thrash ICI Sports and Recreation Club by nine wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘A’ Zone match.

Brief scores: V Division ‘A’: St. Mary’s Cricket Club 179/9 in 50 ovs (R Krishna Sai 84 n.o, S Baveenkumar 4/43) bt Singaravelar Memorial Cricket Club 138 in 38.1 ovs (C Chandra Kumar 3/30, LJ Mukund 3/27). Globe Cricket Club 261/6 in 50 ovs (K Sridhar Srinivasan 77 n.o, V Balaji 55, S Aravind 3/59) lost to Magnet Cricket Club 262/6 in 44.4 ovs (J Kumara Vel 59, V Karthik 49 n.o, M Sriraman 45, J Karthikeyan 32, B Mohammed Yasin 3/43). ICI Sports and Recreation Club 109 in 37 ovs (V Rajesh 37, S Sunish 5/45, C Rajesh 3/30) lost to Kamyuth Club 112/1 in 21.1 ovs (J Babin Christo 62 n.o, R Shajin 37 n.o). IAF (Tambaram) 311/8 in 50 ovs (Mahipal Singh 116, Ashish Rawat 55, Bharat Kumar Sahoo 40, Vinit Panwar 32, Adnan 4/56) bt Youth Centre Cricket Club 208 in 37.1 ovs (Juzer A Ragib 105, Mustafa H Basuwala 48, Gaurav Verma 6/44). United Friends Cricket Club (Chengalpet) 102 in 26.1 ovs (I Vetrivel 38, K Kubendran 4/52, V Vijaysarathi 4/12) lost to State Bank of India Recreation Club 103/4 in 24.3 ovs.

Three cheers for Ramit

Ramit Tandon, who trains at the Indian Squash Academy at Chennai, defeated top seed Omar Abdel Meguid of Egypt 11-6, 6-11, 11-3, 11-2, in the Abu Dhabi PSA tournament, a world tour event. This is Ramit’s third title of his career.

Fine Star win

M Mathivanan’s five-wicket haul (5/39) 39 went in vain as his side Standard CC, lost to Fine Star CA by 87 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: I Division: Fine Star CA 182 in 42.1 ovs (K Bharath Kumar 45, Akash Sumra 51, M Mathivanan 5/39) bt Standard CC 95 in 24.5 ovs (S Aravind 3/12).

