Australian Open Badminton: Indian challenge ends as men's doubles pair loses in semis

The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy today suffered a straight-game defeat at the hands of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto of Indonesia.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton stars Manu Attri (L) and B Sumeeth Reddy (File | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy today suffered a straight-game defeat at the hands of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto of Indonesia to bow out of the Australian Open Badminton Championship here.

The third-seeded India duo lost 17-21 15-21 to their top seed opponents in a 39-minute contest at the Quay Centre Olympic Park Court here.

With the pair's loss, the Indian challenge ended in the tournament.

All the orther Indians could not get past the quarterfinals.

Yesterday, fourth seed Sameer Verma was shocked by Chinese qualfier Lu Guangzu while second seed B Sai Praneeth was knocked out by Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men's singles quarterfinals.

