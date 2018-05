FSCA and Elite CA win close battles to enter Dicky Memorial final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KTA Madhava Prasad's unbeaten 56 went in vain as Tirupur CA lost to FSCA by one wicket in the semifinals of the Dicky Memorial Trophy, Under 14 tournament played at St Bede's grounds, here on Friday. FSCA will take on Elite CA, who edged Prahlad CC by four runs, in the final.

Brief scores: Tirupur DCA 108/4 in 30 ovs (KTA Madhava Prasad 56 n.o, Sanjay Venkateswar 25) lost to FSCA 109/9 in 29.4 ovs (SR Thirunarayanan 26). MoM: KTA Madhava Prasad. Elite CA 112 in 29.6 ovs (RK Jayant 30, S Kamal Raj 28) bt Prahlad CC 108/8 in 30 ovs (T Adithya 36, A Ritesh 28). MoM: S Kamal Raj.

Adharsh, Lakshana bag titles

K Adharsh of Chennai and Lakshana Subramanian of Sivagangai emerged champions, scoring eight points each after nine rounds, in the 31st Tamil Nadu State Under-7 Open and Girls Chess Championships held at AVM Rajeswari Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Virugambakkam.

Sharing the top spot with the winners were Coimbatore kids Mithra Kumaran JK (Open section) and Luxshana BK (girls category). Luxshana went down to Lakshana, giving a tie-break edge to the latter. In the Open section, the top-two didn't meet each other and a superior tie-break for Adharsh handed him the crown.

The nine-round Swiss event saw 127 players take part in the Open section and 89 players in the girls group. Noted film director Mohan Raja gave away the prizes.

Final standingss: Under-7 (Open): 1-2 Adharsh K (Chennai), Mithra Kumaran J K (Coimbatore) 8.0, 3-4 Meiyappan M (Coimbatore), Pranav U C (Tiruvallur) 7.5, 5-8 Hari Prasath D (Thoothukudi), Samhith M (Chennai), Santanu Kumar Dash (Kanchipuram), Adit Kiruba Raj M (Madurai) 7.0, 9-10. Rithish S (Erode), Sri Harinandan G (Coimbatore) 6.5 pts.

Under- 7 (Girls): 1-2 Lakshana Subramanian (Sivagangai), Luxshana B K (Coimbatore) 8.0, 3-7 Anjana A (Chennai), Sayshitha A K (Tiruvallur), Shweta V S (Kanchipuram), Asmitha Sa (Salem), Sai Aradhana R (Erode) 7.0, 8-9 Sreeharini S (Tiruvallur), Harini L A (Villupuram) 6.5, 10 Deekshaa S (Namakkal) 6.0 pts.

Dolphin CA win

Dolphin CA thrashed Killary CA by 52 runs in the Thiruvallur DCA-Puratham U-12 inter-academy tournament.

Brief scores: Group B: Dolphin CA 150 in 24.1 ovs (M Nirmal 33 n.o) bt Killary CA 98/3 in 25 ovs (B Karthikeyan 29). Group D: Skylab CA 89/9 in 25 ovs lost to Sachin CF 90/2 in 11.2 ovs (M Saravanan 27 n.o).

Silambarasan shines

N Silambarasan's 4/20 helped Leo CC beat SRI (Tbm) by four wickets in the TNCA-KDCA Second Division league match.

Brief scores: SRI (Tbm) 75 all out in 21 ovs (G Gopal 40, N Silambarasan 4/20) lost to Leo CC 79/6 in 16.5 ovs (R Prakash 36 n.o). Venugopal CC 87 all out in 23.3 ovs (M Devendran 4/13) lost to GE RC 88/6 in 11 ovs (U Salman Khan 3/31).