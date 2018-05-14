Home Sport Other

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu bags gold, Shri Nivetha bronze in Hannover

Heena Sidhu was in a rollicking form in the final where she was tied with France's Mathilde Lamolle on 239.8 points.

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu (File | EPS)

By PTI

HANNOVER: Indian shooter Heena Sidhu clinched the gold medal while compatriot P Shri Nivetha settled for bronze in the women's 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Competitions of Hannover (ISCH) ahead of next week's ISSF Munich World Cup.

She won the tie to win the gold ahead of Mathilde.

While Shri Nivetha finished on 219.2.

The finish marks a strong build-up to next week's ISSF World Cup in Munich.

After beginning with a series of scores in the 9s, Heena switched gears and notched up 10 and above consistently to break away from the field.

Her second series produced consistent 10s and she even hit a perfect 10.9 in the elimination round to put herself in contention for gold.

After initially fighting for the 3rd-4th position, the Commonwealth gold medallist Indian scored a 10.9 on her 13th shot in the final to take the lead and then held her nerve till the end.

Heena qualified for the final in the fourth place scoring 572 while Shri Nivetha topped the qualification with a total of 582.

"I am feeling good with how my training is shaping up. Of course, it's not perfect but we are moving in the right direction so it's just a matter of time," said Heena after her gold medal win.

The ISSF Munich World Cup will ne held from May 22 to 29 and will be Heena's second major competition after her twin medal success at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and the World Cup in Korea.

Heena had won a gold in the women's 25m pistol event in Gold Coast and a silver in 10 metre air pistol.

