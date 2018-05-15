Home Sport Other

Now, coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana to rally against Jyothi Surekha

It is no ordinary skirmish. Two illustrious personalities of archery are refusing to relent.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is no ordinary skirmish. Two illustrious personalities of archery are refusing to relent. The fight is between well-known coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana and Arjuna awardee Jyothi Surekha Vennam. A few days after Satyanarayana — Vijayawada’s Volga Archery Academy chief coach — called off his hunger strike, he told Express that a rally will be organised from the academy to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office in Vijayawada on May 17 to protest against the alleged abusive statements made by Surekha and her father.

The coach also stated that a PIL will be filed in the high court this month. “The process has already started,” he said. Satyanarayana had called the hunger strike demanding an apology from Surekha and her father for saying that she had never been trained by him. “My son (Cherukuri) Lenin and I trained her for about seven years, and this is how she responds? By openly abusing me and my family?  They even abused my little daughter (CH Dolly Shivani) who is only six.”  Surekha has denied all the allegations. “I am not going to change my statement because it will be disrespectful to the people who have really trained me, such as J Rama Rao sir and Jeevan Jyoti Singh Teja sir,” she said on Monday.

The seeds of discontent were sown by an AP government order which stated that `15 lakh be awarded to Satyanarayana from the amount that had been promised to Surekha. The latter had denied his role as coach. Surekha then threatened to go on hunger strike. A revised order had then awarded an amount (`76.53 lakh, which is also under question by Surekha) to the athlete.

“Coaches, office-bearers and trainees from all district archery associations are in my support. They are coming to the city on May 17 for a meeting during which Surekha and her father’s actions will be condemned. Then, we will proceed with the rally,” said Satyanarayana, who is also the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cherukuri Satyanarayana Jyothi Surekha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu bags gold, Shri Nivetha bronze in Hannover

Tiger Woods declares himself ready to win again

Coaching course breaks new ground for athletics

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets