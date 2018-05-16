Relief for Volleyball Federation of India, world body lifts suspension

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) — the world governing body for the sport — has lifted the provisional suspension of the Volleyball Federation of India, the latter said in a statement on Tuesday. The suspension had been imposed in 2016 after two factions — one led by then-president Chaudhary Avadhesh Kumar and the other by secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar — wrestled for control of the VFI.

With the Sports Ministry also de-recognising the body, FIVB had determined then that the VFI ‘was unable to properly govern and administer the sport in India due to the dispute’. The national team had subsequently been unable to enter the Asian Cup in Thailand (2016), an event in which they had finished runners-up in the previous edition (2014).

On Tuesday, the VFI said that the suspension had been lifted. “In view of these positive developments and recognising that the VFI is in a position to independently administer the sport of volleyball in India, the board of administration of the FIVB has lifted the suspension of the VFI.

Therefore, the Indian Volleyball team will now be able to proudly participate in all international tournaments under the Indian flag,” the statement said. The development removes the uncertainty over the participation of the men’s and women’s volleyball teams in the Asian Games in August.