Table Tennis: Sathiyan-Shetty settle for doubles silver in Thailand

Sathiyan and Sanil won the first game 11-9 but fell short in the next three games, losing 12-14, 9-11, 7-11, to settle for silver.

Published: 21st May 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 06:00 PM

G Sathiyan (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian duo of G Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty finished its campaign at the Thailand Open table tennis event with a silver in the men's doubles.

Sathiyan and Sanil sailed through the opening rounds, first beating Japan 3-1 and then Malaysia 3-0 to storm into the semifinals.

They faced another Indian pair, represented by Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, in the semifinals which proved to be a close 3-2 affair.

In the final, the Indian duo ran into Tobias Hippler and Kilian Ort of Germany.

Sathiyan and Sanil won the first game 11-9 but fell short in the next three games, losing 12-14, 9-11, 7-11, to settle for silver.

Sathiyan Sanil Shetty Table Tennis Thailand Open

Comments

