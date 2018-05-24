Home Sport Other

192 athletes in latest TOP Scheme list till the conclusion of Asian Games

A total of 192 Indian athletes will be supported by the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme till the conclusion of the Asian Games in Jakarta in September.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 192 Indian athletes will be supported by the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme till the conclusion of the Asian Games in Jakarta in September. The latest ‘list of athletes under TOP Scheme’ was revealed by the Sports Ministry of India (SAI) on Wednesday and there are a few surprises.

Only 41 of the 192 athletes will be receiving support under the Government of India scheme till the 2020 Olympics. The remaining 151 will be cut from funding for various reasons. 24 athletes from shooting (14) and badminton (10) will be supported till Tokyo.

The other 18 athletes come from the other six core disciplines where the country has an outside chance of medalling — boxing (6), archery (2), weightlifting (2), wrestling (4), gymnastics (1), athletics (2). But the overall composition of the list reveals some pointers about India’s medal prospects in Jakarta. Athletics, which has been the Indian medal cow at the last two Asiads, leads the way with a whopping 35 entries. The next best is shooting with 31 athletes.

The identity of the seven players in tennis — including the likes of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna — suggests that a few might opt to skip the US Open to play at the quadrennial bash. One point which is to be noted is the dynamic nature of the list. So names will be added or dropped after taking into account current form, fitness and so on.

Sathish, Rahul to be back Both Sathish Sivalingam and RV Rahul’s names will be back in the TOP Scheme if national weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma is to be believed. “Since they are not in the camp, heir names do not figure in the TOP list. But their names will be back on the list after they join us. They are both in rehab and should join us around the first week of June. That’s the news I have heard from my Federation (Indian Weightlifting Federation),” he told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day