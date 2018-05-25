Home Sport Other

India bag silver, bronze in archery World Cup

Published: 25th May 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ANTALYA, TURKEY: India opened its account with a silver and a bronze medal in the compound section of the ongoing second stage of the archery World Cup Stage II here today.

India's women compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal recoverd from a poor start to lose to their Chinese Taipei opponents by three points to settle for a silver.

Later in the evening session, third seeded mixed pair of Abhisek Verma and Jyothi prevailed over Belgian duo of Reginald Kools and Sarah Prieels 158-155 in the bronze play-off to add a second medal to India's tally.

The recurve women's team of Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary and Ankita Bhagat are also in the hunt for a bronze medal when they take on Chinese Taipei's Lei Chien-Ying, Peng Chia-Mao and Tan Ya Ting tomorrow.

The men's recurve team, on the other hand, continued their poor outing and exited in the first round.

Earlier in the day, on the rain-swept beach here, Lin Ming-Ching, Chen Yi-Hsuan and Chen Li Ju almost had the match wrapped up in the second end when India failed to find the 10 ring for five out of six shots, putting them five points behind, 117-112.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
archery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch