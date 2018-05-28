Home Sport Other

Wary of mischief, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wants CCTV in room; IWF agrees

Mirabai has been subjected to an astonishing 45 dope tests in the last four years but has come out clean each time.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu proved to be a class apart from the rest of the field in the women's 48 kilogram category at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World champion and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Mirabai Chanu has requested the Sports Ministry to install CCTV cameras in her room at the national camp as she fears that her food could be spiked to implicate her in a doping scandal, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said today.

Mirabai has been subjected to an astonishing 45 dope tests in the last four years but has come out clean each time.

In fact, the IWF has requested the ministry to install CCTV cameras at important locations like the training and dining halls as well as at other places where the weightlifters come in contact with outsiders.

"We have written to the Sports Authority of India and Sports Ministry to install CCTV cameras at the national camp at NIS Patiala so that we can know what is happening there. We don't want any doping case from our weightlifters," IWF Secretary General Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

"Mirabai has also written to the ministry through us to install CCTV cameras inside her room so that she can monitor who comes in and goes out of her room.

"You never know somebody may just come in and put something inside her room or her food or drink while she is at the washroom or somewhere. She does not want to take a chance," he added.

Yadav said the Sports Ministry has agreed to install CCTV cameras at the training hall early next month.

"The Ministry has told us that CCTV cameras will be installed at the training hall early next month. The weightlifters are currently training at the SAI Centre at Shilaroo (in Himachal Pradesh).

"They are returning to NIS Patiala on June 3 and we are expecting the CCTVs to be installed at the training hall by then," he added.

Asked if the ministry will also agree to Mirabai's request, he said, "Why would not the ministry agree to that? She is a world champion and what if any untoward incident happens to her, who is going to lose out? It will not only be her loss, it'll be for everybody."

National chief coach Vijay Sharma, who wrote the letter to the sports ministry, said in the past two weightlifters had complained about suspicions of somebody spiking their food.

"It is not a good atmosphere there (at national camp at NIS Patiala) and we have the fear that some outsiders may do something and spike food and drinks (with banned substances). We have to be careful," he said from Shilaroo.

"There was a case some time ago that two weightlifters tested negative initially but after five days they turned out positive for banned substances. These weightlifters had complained that their food could have been spiked," he added.

On Mirabai asking for CCTV cameras specifically for her, Sharma said, "She does not have any earlier incident of other people trying to do something with her food or drinks but she wants to be cautious."

The weightlifters will train for three weeks in Thailand as part of the preparations for the upcoming Asian Games (August 18 to September 2) in Indonesia.

They will directly reach Jakarta from Thailand a few days in advance so that they can acclimatise with the conditions before the Games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu doping scandal Indian Weightlifting Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title