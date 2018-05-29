Home Sport Other

Wooden court to pinnacle, Aakarshi’s journey

IT might have been a cakewalk for Aakarshi Kashyap in the Yonex Sunrise All-India Junior U-19 ranking badminton tournament which got over in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Published: 29th May 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By VADAPALLINITHIN KUMAR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT might have been a cakewalk for Aakarshi Kashyap in the Yonex Sunrise All-India Junior U-19 ranking badminton tournament which got over in Tiruppur on Sunday. The top seed didn’t break much of a sweat on way to the girls’ title, beating S Kavipriya 21-8, 21-11 in the final. Off the court, her life has not been as easy. Hailing from the small town of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, she hardly had access to proper facilities. It was not until two months ago, when she joined Prakash Padukone’s academy in Bengaluru, that she became a regular on synthetic courts.

Till then, she was training on wooden courts and winning titles on artificial surfaces. She played on those only when she was taking part in tournaments. “I used to practise on a wooden court in Bhilai and national-level tournaments were played on synthetic mats. There is a lot of difference between the two. It was tough to adjust. The surface also affects pace of movement, which took time getting used to. My understanding of the game had to change,” Aakarshi told Express on Monday.

Not that this problem hindered her progress. Former champion in the national U-17 and U-19 categories, Aakarshi is expected to make it to the Indian team for the Asian Junior Championship coming up in Indonesia in July. National selectors were in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur and the squad is expected to be announced in a few days. Ranked No 1 in national U-19 rankings, she is No 6 on the women’s chart. Aakarshi won her first title at an all-India ranking U-15 tournament in Sivakasi in 2014, when she was 13. Strangely, she didn’t even have practice partners back then. “Where I trained, there was nobody else. Mostly, it was me and my coach on the court.”

Despite that, she won her first national titles in 2015, in the U-17 as well as U-19 category. Luck smiled on her in 2016, after she won a national-ranking title Bengaluru. Her performance drew the attention of Padukone. Even then, she could not start training under the former World No 1 because it meant shifting base. She also had Class X exams to think of. It became possible only after her mother too decided to shift to Bengaluru. Now she lives with her mother, in a flat provided by Olympic Gold Quest.

Her father, a doctor, is still in Bhilai. “Prakash sir saw my performance two years ago and asked me to join his academy. I joined two months back and am happy to be supported by Olympic Gold Quest,” says Aakarshi, adding that her father it was who drilled in her the importance of fitness and physical training at a young age. Asked about her strengths, Sayali Gokhale, Aakarshi’s coach at the Padukone academy, said she is good in defence and needs to work on attack. nithin.k@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aakarshi Kashyap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao