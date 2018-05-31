Home Sport Other

Coming soon: Pre-season NBA games in India?

Basketball has never been a big sport in India unlike US, a nation where each and every hoopster dreams of playing it professionally.

Published: 31st May 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kelly Olynyk (left) and Darvin Ham during the BWB Asia 2018 training session

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: Basketball has never been a big sport in India unlike US, a nation where each and every hoopster dreams of playing it professionally.

The sport has gained decent popularity in India, with players like Amjyot Singh, Amritpal Singh and Satnam Singh turning out abroad in the last few years. And if one visits the ongoing Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia programme in Delhi NCR, this spike in interest is evident from the seven boys and 18 girls from the country present at the camp, impressing one and all with their skills. Almost all the campers — aged under 17 — at BWB Asia 2018 aspire to become an NBA player. Besides Indians, there are youngsters from various countries like China and Australia.

NBA has catalysed massive interest in the sport in India, which can be gauged from their efforts to uplift basketball in a nation that is dominated by cricket.

They have opened an NBA academy, and have also managed the broadcast of a few games in prime-time slots. Stars like Kevin Durant and Andre Miller have also visited India. These are steps in the right direction.

All these efforts notwithstanding, India is yet to host a pre-season NBA game. Scott Fleming, senior director of basketball operations for NBA India and former India men's coach, feels that time is not far off.

“NBA and basketball are growing in India. It is a lot bigger than what it was here a few years ago, when I came in 2012. I do think one game can come to India. I cannot tell you exactly as to when that will happen, but I believe it is going to some time soon," he told Express.

"It will give Indians a taste of live NBA. They have been watching the league a lot on TV, early morning. If it happens, it will be a great thing.”

Nations like China have already hosted a pre-season game with roaring success. Tokyo has even hosted regular games. With the world’s most popular basketball league reaching out to many countries, the chances of it coming to India does look like a possibility.

If NBA has concerns about basketball players failing to attract crowds in India, one should just look at the atmosphere of the venue in Bengaluru where India played against Kazakhstan last year.

The 4,000-odd capacity of the arena was full, reflecting India's gradual increase in love for the sport. That happened even though there were no big names during the contest.

Also, venues are not a problem, with Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi or Sree Kantaveera Stadium in Bengaluru being good options.

No doubt that NBA has done its bit and is still doing so, but bringing a game could lead to another step in the sport's evolution.

“NBA has already done this in China. So I am quite optimistic about it coming to India as well,” remarked Fleming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Basketball NBA Indian basketball

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon