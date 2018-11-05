P V Sindhu opens campaign against Russian Evgeniya Kosetskaya in China Open

By PTI

FUZHOU, CHINA: Still searching for a title this year, India's top shuttler P V Sindhu opens her campaign in the China Open women's singles against Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia here Tuesday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who has finished second best on five occasions this year, has been seeded third in this BWF World Tour Super 750 and she is unlikely to face much challenge from the unseeded world number 30 in the first round.

World number three Sindhu has been clubbed along with Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in one half of the draw and both can meet in the semifinals if they reach that stage.

Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin of Spain and world number 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan have been clubbed in the other half of the draw.

Another Indian in the women's singles, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka opens her campaign on Wednesday against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will play against the Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto in the first round on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will take on Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark.

In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth, seeded fifth, and H S Prannoy are in the fray and both have their opening round matches on Wednesday.