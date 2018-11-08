Home Sport Other

Cancer-hit Lee Chong Wei announces badminton comeback bid

The ex-world number one said he could resume training as early as next month and was targeting a competitive comeback at the All England Open in March.

Published: 08th November 2018 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Lee Chong Wei

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei (File | AP)

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei Thursday said he plans to return to badminton after successful treatment for nose cancer, insisting he had no intention of retiring.

The ex-world number one said he could resume training as early as next month and was targeting a competitive comeback at the All England Open in March.

"I finished all my treatment and have recovered very well," a cheerful and a healthy-looking Lee, 36, told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

"I want to come back to court," he said, adding: "As of now, I am not retiring."

The three-time Olympic silver medallist was making his first public appearance since his shock diagnosis was announced in September.

Lee, who returned from treatment in Taiwan last month, said it was his "dream" to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which would be his fifth Summer Games.

"This is my dream. But health is most important," he said, adding: "I just try my very best because I love my country and I love badminton."

Lee, who enjoys superstar status in Malaysia, was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer, forcing him to pull out of the Asian Games and world championships.

On the advice of his doctors, he travelled to Taiwan for treatment during which he lost five kilos (11 pounds). He returned to Malaysia a month ago.

"This is a time that is very tough for me," said Lee, who has slipped to eighth in the world rankings.

Nose cancer is perhaps the biggest blow suffered by Lee, who was banned after testing positive for a proscribed anti-inflammatory at the 2014 world championships.

Lee returned to the sport in 2015, after authorities accepted he took the drug inadvertently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lee Chong Wei All England Open Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp