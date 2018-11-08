Home Sport Other

P V Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth reach quarterfinals of China Open

Srikanth, who had skipped the event due to a muscle strain last season, managed to script a come-from-behind 10-21 21-9 21-9 win over Tommy Sugiarto in a 45-minute men's singles match.

Published: 08th November 2018 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

India's Pusarla V Sindhu plays against Chinese TPE player Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles badminton final match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)

India's Pusarla V Sindhu. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

FUZHOU, CHINA: Former champions P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth recorded contrasting victories to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open World Tour Super 750 here on Thursday.

While Olympic and two-time World Championship silver medallist, Sindhu stamped her authority with a 21-12 21-15 win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round, Srikanth got the better off Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in a three-game match.

The third-seeded Indian, who had clinched the title in 2016, will face tough test against eighth-seeded He Bingjiao next.

Sindhu lost both the meetings against the world no 7 Chinese and would be eager to avenge her twin loss tomorrow.

Srikanth, who had skipped the event due to a muscle strain last season, managed to script a come-from-behind 10-21 21-9 21-9 win over Tommy Sugiarto in a 45-minute men's singles match.

The 25-year-old from Guntur had won the China Open in 2014, getting the better of the legendary Lin Dan of China.

Next, he will face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, who won a silver medal at the Jakarta Asian Games this year.

World No 9 Srikanth has lost to Chen twice in the last three years. The only time he had an upper hand was at the 2014 Hong Kong Open.

In the women's singles contest, Sindhu didn't give any chance to Busanan to come near her in the first game as she led right from the start and reached 11-4 at the break before slowly extending the advantage seal the game.

In the second game, Sindhu had a 4-0 early advantage but seven straight points helped Busanan to turn the tables and take a 7-4 lead.

The Indian, however, managed to wrest an 11-8 lead and kept her nose ahead to quell her rival's challenge.

In the men's singles, Tommy, son of former world champion Icuk Sugiarto, dished out a dominating game to leave Srikanth to do the catching up act in the opening game.

The 30-year-old Indonesian grabbed an 11-6 lead at the break and comfortably moved ahead even as the Indian struggled.

Srikanth soon changed his tactics in time and looked a different player in the second game as he came out with all cylinders blazing, moving to a 11-6 lead and then dominating the proceedings completely.

The Indian gave away just three more points while grabbing the remaining 10 points to roar back into contest.

Srikanth dominated the decider as well, jumping from 7-3 to 13-3 before shutting the door on his rival with a similar 21-9 margin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth P V Sindhu China Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp