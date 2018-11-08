Home Sport Other

Viswanathan Anand spearheads Indian challenge in star-studded field

Other than Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Nihal Sarin will take part in the nine-round rapid event.

Published: 08th November 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Viswanathan Anand (right) will be playing in India for the first time since 2013

By R Srinivasa Raghavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will be competing in India after a gap of five years, when the Tata Steel Chess Rapid and Blitz Tournament gets underway in Kolkata on Friday. The last time he played in the country was his World Championship title match against Magnus Carlsen in his hometown in 2013. India will be hosting a world-class round-robin tournament for the first time, thanks to Tata Steel India.

The tournament will be a mix of five Indian players and five foreign players. Other than Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Nihal Sarin will take part in the nine-round rapid event, which will take place on the first three days of the event. World No 3 Shakhiryar Mamedyarov, who is having a great 2018, will be one of the star attractions. Current World Cup winner Levon Aronian, former world No 2 Wesley So, Hikaru Nakamura, one of the best rapid players in the world, and former World Rapid champion Sergey Karjakin complete the line-up of overseas players.

There will be one rest day on Monday, followed by a double round-robin blitz tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anand started 2018 on a rousing note, winning the Tal Memorial Rapid title in Moscow. However, he has been off colour in his last three rapid events in Leuven, Paris and St Louis. Having won the most number of rapid titles among current players, the Indian will be a strong contender. Anand’s ability to bounce back from setbacks time and again is what makes him a great player.

“The format being rapid and blitz may help Anand to turn around his bad form into a good one,’’ said an optimistic India GM Sundararajan Kidambi when queried about Anand’s chances. “Perhaps Mamedyarov is the favourite because of his success this year. Though there are sure to be surprises,’’ said Kidambi when asked to pick out a favourite.

India No 2 Harikrishna, who won a rapid match against Czech No 1 David Navara recently, will be looking for a podium finish even though it’s going to be difficult. It will be interesting to see how Nihal performs in this star-studded field.Nakamura, who has triumphed in last two rapid and blitz (combined) events of the Grand Chess Tour, will start as favourite. Mamedyarov and Aronian will be the other frontrunners for the crown.

R Praggnanandhaa, who became India’s second youngest GM, will get a chance to rub shoulders with the world’s best in the blitz event.Participants: S Mamedyarov (Aze), V Anand (Ind), W So (USA), L Aronian (Arm), S Karjakin (Rus), H Nakamura (USA), P Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, S S Ganguly, Nihal Sarin (all Ind).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viswanathan Anand Harikrishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp