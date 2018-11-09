Home Sport Other

Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary set new world record to win mixed event gold at Asian Airgun Championships

India's junior shooting squad thus ended the championship with a tally of 11 medals, including four gold.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Teen shooting sensations Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

KUWAIT: Teen shooting sensations Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary shattered the junior world record on their way to winning the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal in the 11th Asian Airgun Championships here on Friday.

On the concluding day of the tournament, the Indians got the better of the Chinese pairing of Wang Xiaoyu and Hong Shuqi in the final.

India's junior shooting squad thus ended the championship with a tally of 11 medals, including four gold.

Youth Olympic Games champions Manu and Saurabh finished with a score of 485.4 in the final, well ahead of the Chinese who managed 477.9.

A second Chinese team won bronze while India's second pair in the finals, Abhidnya Patil and Anmol Jain, finished fourth.

In the qualifying, the pair of Manu and Saurabh were second among five teams, with a combined score of 762 out of 800.

They logged the same score as the table topping Chinese pair of Wang and Hong, but lost out due to lesser inner 10s.

Abhidnya and Anmol were third with a total score of 760.

This was Saurabh's third gold medal in two days having won the team and individual 10m air pistol events on Thursday, while Manu bagged the team silver.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manu Bhaker Saurabh Chaudhary Asian Airgun Championships Indian shooters Shootinh world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp