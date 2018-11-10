Anand draws all three, Hari in joint lead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Harikrishna, Armenia’s Levon Aronian and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan were the joint leaders with two points each after three rounds of the Tata Steel rapid and blitz tournament in Kolkata. According to information received here, Viswanathan Anand drew all his games on the opening day of the star-studded event. He split the point with Wesley So of US, Russian Sergey Karjakin and Aronian to be joint second with three others on 1.5 points.

Harikrishna drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly in the first round before beating Mamedyarov. The Indian drew his third-round game with Hikaru Nakamura of the US. Mamedyarov defeated Vidit Gujrathi and Ganguly to stay in the leading pack.