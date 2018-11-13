Weight and watch for podium finish

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saweety Boora is a woman with a plan. The genial pugilist from Haryana started competing in the 75kg category earlier this year. The middleweight category is one of the five which are part of Olympics.

Formerly in the light heavyweight category (81kg), this switch was always on her mind. And it has been a smooth transition so far. In her first test during India Open earlier this year, she bagged silver. In the following assignment, she settled for bronze, before striking gold at Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Russia. That win has fuelled her to muscle ahead. “It was a good confidence-booster. I got that belief in me,” says Saweety.

But she knows the real fight is much bigger. The upcoming AIBA World Championships, beginning in New Delhi on November 15, will give a clearer idea of her progress. Like every participant, she is intent on winning gold, but she does not want to get carried away.

Saweety is aware that World Championships is a different beast altogether; she is expecting intense competition. Rio Olympics silver-medallist Nouchka Fontijn and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Lauren Price are some of the contenders in her category. “We have had quality training. If I can prove myself here, I can definitely win in Olympics.”

Proving herself is not something new for Saweety, who had fought many battles to earn the prized India No 1 spot (in 75kg). Given the prospect of being part of Olympics, the competition was always going to immense. “I had always wanted to compete in 75kg. I had attended trials too. Even while competing in 81kg, my goal was always to do well,” she recalls.

She claims that there were several occasions when she was overlooked, but she was never disheartened. Saweety, who took up the sport in 2009, always focussed on the positive. “Even though I didn’t get a chance in 75kg earlier, I always wanted to do my best in 81kg. I knew if I continued to do well, I will get the chance.”

Her highlight in 81kg was when she won silver at World Championships (Jeju City) four years ago. It was a milestone moment for her then, as she was looking to establish herself with the senior team. “It means a lot. It was my first success at a big-ticket event. And also, I wanted to prove myself.”

Sceptics were present then too. “There were doubters who felt I did not deserve to be in the team. So, it was a big challenge for me. When you set a goal for yourself and achieve the same, there’s no better feeling than that.”

India had won just two medals then through Saweety and Sarjubala Devi, who matched the former’s effort. The very next year, she punched her way to another silver at Asian Women’s Boxing Championships.

During this event, Saweety wants to delve into the details and get some invaluable inputs; all part of her preparations to become a well-rounded operator before the 2020 Olympics. “I have joined 75kg for this very reason. Even in 81kg, I could have done well.”

“So, I have started my preparations for Tokyo. I want to gain some invaluable insights; study my potential opponents. So, I’m hopeful that I can follow this goal and win a medal at Olympics.”

Daughter of a farmer in Giraye (Hisar district), Saweety, who was initially into kabaddi, has come a long way after training on the ploughed fields of her village during her salad days. The hunger to prove herself will spur her during this New Delhi test.

