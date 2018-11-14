Home Sport Other

Indian athletes get lifeline as IAAF reverts to old rules

The International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) has decided to revert to the old rules of qualifying for next year’s World Championships in Doha.

Published: 14th November 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

The likes of Jinson Johnson will find it easier to qualify for 2019 Worlds

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) has decided to revert to the old rules of qualifying for next year’s World Championships in Doha. In 2017, the body had announced that ‘World Rankings’, a first of its kind in elite athletics, would decide the qualifying criteria for Doha. They walked back this legislation on Sunday. “After carefully listening to the global athletics community, it is apparent while there is broad support for a new World Ranking system, there is still work to do to give full confidence that the points-based system is equally fair to all athletes and in all regions,” the IAAF said.

As per the proposed law, ‘athletes score points based on a combination of results depending on the level of competition in which the result is achieved. The result is then based on their average score over a certain number of competitions in a defined period of time’. The IAAF took the step because many member associations and athletes did not really understand what they had to do to qualify for the blue riband meets. Current IAAF president Sebastien Coe admitted as much. “We think sticking with the existing qualification system is the best solution (...).

We trust that once everyone understands the World Rankings system they will be confident about its introduction as the qualification system for future championships.” This system placed Indian athletes at risk because most of them were not invited to take part in IAAF’s high-ranking events like the Diamond League. This means that the existing qualification system — entry standards, wild cards, area championships and performance list rankings — will be used to identify athletes eligible to compete in Doha. The u-turn will help Indian athletes because there is more chance of them meeting entry standards and/or winning their events at next year’s Asian Championships at Doha in April.

It’s a well known fact that Indian athletes are one of the best when competing against fellow Asians but struggle when the competition is global. Manjit Singh’s 800m gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta explains this point. He took the tape, clocking 1:46.15. It was the 46th best time in the world but the fifth best among Asians this year. The first? Jinson Johnson’s 1:45.65 at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Guwahati in June.

It’s equally skewed in shot put, where Tejinderpal Singh Toor won gold in Indonesia. His 20.75m effort was the best in Asia this year but only the 28th best in the world. So Indian athletes can forget about World Rankings and just concentrate on winning their events in Doha in April to book a ticket to the Worlds. An extra point is that most of them are already familiar with entry standards, the other main point of entry for Indians. All an Indian athlete has to do is better the entry standard as laid down by the IAAF in the specified time period — (from March 7 for a few disciplines) September 7, 2018 to midnight of September 6, 2019 — to qualify.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Association of Athletics Federation Jinson Johnson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp