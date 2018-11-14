Home Sport Other

Ring leaders ready and set for the big brawl

It was raining punches in every nook and corner of the hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex on Tuesday afternoon.

MC Mary Kom (L) during a press meet on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was raining punches in every nook and corner of the hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex on Tuesday afternoon. The women throwing the punches are on a special mission. All of them are boxers looking to polish what they have cultivated in the last few weeks over gruelling sessions ahead of the Women’s World Championships beginning on Thursday. The Indian boxers seemed relaxed as most of them were involved in stretching exercises, cooling off after fruitful rounds of sparring. One could even see them exchanging smiles.

L Sarita Devi was doing her bit and disappeared as soon as they hit time in a bid to get rest and recover in time for the bigger battles lined up. Overseeing the session, head coach Raffaele Bergamasco’s face wore an analytical look, taking mental notes and ensuring things are in order. Coach Sandhya Gurung said it was quite a rewarding one. “The session was really good. Everyone seems to be on track,” she asserted. Apart from the hosts, the other boxers involved were from The Netherlands and Algeria. In fact, teams were entering the arena one after another, taking turns to soak in the atmosphere.

“It has been helpful. The facilities are great. We are trying to do our best,” Algeria coach Kinzi Abdelhari said. Some of the foreigners were giving their 100 per cent. Every punch they threw on the punching bag seemed packed with determination. The drills they were carrying out seemed to be testing their limits. Powerhouses Russia were among late arrivals. Rio bronze medallist Anastasiia Beliakova was there. With a rich record (21 gold, 10 silver, 22 bronze), the most successful country in women’s boxing was showing no signs of resting on laurels. “We want to keep climbing. We work hard to achieve the goal,” a Russian coach declared.

Denmark have modest returns from the event. But that does not stop their two boxers from dreaming big. Cooling off after a good session, they seemed not daunted by the task ahead. Ditte Frostholm, who works as a security personnel, is determined to go all the way. Like other big-hitting countries, the Danes are not drawn towards the sport, according to coach Thomas Kye. But their love for boxing has brought them to this stage. They are also looking forward to try out Indian cuisine. “We love Indian food. Even when we travel, we usually look out for Indian restaurants,” Kye said with a smile. Cayman Island’s lone entry Brandy Barnes was another who came in late and looked to be part of the event, her nervous energy betraying her looks. Cayman Islands are one of the nine countries taking part in the competition for the first time.

“I have a bit of both. I’m quite excited and nervous too,” Brandy admitted. The varying energy levels seen on Tuesday promise an exciting tournament. anmol@newindianexpress.com

