PKL: Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers settle for tie

This was the second tie of the season between these two outfits.

The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers ended in a breathtaking tie. (Photo: Twitter / @ProKabaddi)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers settled for a 32-32 tie in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

Sukhesh Hegde (7 points), Ajay Thakur (6 points) and Manjeet Chillar (4 points) contributed to Tamil Thalaivas score while for the Haryana team Vikas Kandola (14 points) emerged as the star.

Kandola attempted 21 raids for his 14 points.

It was an enthralling contest where each and every point mattered , but in the end Tamil Thalaivas Jasvir Singh made an empty raid as the game ended in a tie as the two sides slugged in front of a capacity crowd at the NSCI.

Haryana Steelers led 19-15 at the half-way stage.

After the break, the southern outfit narrowed the gap to 19-21, with 15 minutes remaining for the final whistle.

With another successful tackle, they made it 20-21.

Both the teams were picking up points but it was 27-25 in Haryana's favour with about four minutes to go for the final whistle.

Tamil Thailiavas' Jasvir Singh made a successful raid to make it 27-27.

Then it was 28-28, but when it mattered the most Tamil Thailaivas inflicted an all-out raid to go 31-29 ahead with three minutes remaining.

But then the Haryana team bounced back to ensure that the game ended in a tie and they did not lose it.

Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers

