Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Mitesh, Shivalik help Baroda post 592 vs Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding Mitesh Patel’s 268 and 169 by Shivalik Sharma, Baroda declared their innings at 592/9 against Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U- 23 tournament in Vadodara. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 60/0 at stumps.Brief scores: Baroda 592/9 decl in 159.4 ovs (JK Singh 46, AA Pathan 52, Mitesh Patel 268, Shivalik Sharma 169; S Mohan Prasath 5/158, Ashwath Mukunthan 3/92) vs Tamil Nadu 60/0 in 18 ovs (K Mukunth 38 n.o).

TN bag title

Reagan’s strike helped AG Tamil Nadu beat AG Kerala 1-0 in the final of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IAAD) south-zone football tournament.

Nithin leads TN challenge

Nithin Thiruvengadam is the top seed in the men’s category at the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association’s (TNTTA) state championship, that will begin today at the A Palaniswamy ICF Indoor stadium. Serena Jacaob and Reeth Rishya have jointly been given the top seedings in the women’s segment. More than 1000 players will take part in 14 categories. Total prize money is `2.7 lakh.

Chennai athletes shine

Athletes from Chennai continued to dominate the track and field events on Day 2 of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Athletics meet in Mumbai. Chennai are top of the table with nine gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.

Results (Day 2): College: girls: 1500m: 1. Divya Pandey (MKJK Mahavidyalaya, Rohtak) 5:09.37 sec; 2. N Suchitra (St. Ann’s Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad) 5:11.17 sec; 3. Aishwarya M (MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai) 5:11.82 sec. High Jump: Madhumitha A (Selvam Arts & Science College, Chennai) 1.57m; 2. Sarmistha Halder (Charuchandra College, Kolkata) 1.51m, 3. Shalu Singh (Chhtrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Lucknow) 1.48m. Senior: Boys: 800m: 1. Harjot Singh (Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Patiala) 1:58.36 sec, 2. Siva Prakash A (Alagappa Schools, Chennai) 1:58.79 sec, 3. Vishal Singh (Govt Boys SSS New Kondli, Delhi) 1:58.86 sec. Triple jump: 1. Naveen B (Al Ameen PU College, Bengaluru) 14.38m, 2. Sakthikumar R (Alagappa Schools, Chennai) 14.11m, 3. Jegatheesan M (Khajamian HSSC, Chennai) 14.02m. Girls: 100m: Sanika Nate (DAV Bhandup, Mumbai) 12.76 sec, 2. Apoorva Pawar (HR College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai) 12.82 sec, 3. Madhu­baarathi M (Selvam HSS, Chennai) 12.86 sec. 800m: 1. Donthu Laxmi (Telangana State Sports School, Hyderabad) 2:17.21 sec, 2. Arpitha Bangarappa (Govt Pre University College, Bengaluru) 2:17.82 sec, 3. Kiruthiha R (St. Dominic Girls HSS, Chennai) 2:19.90 sec. Triple jump: Sangeetha R (St. Dominic Girls HSS, Chennai) 11.98m, 2. Vishrutha C (GRD CPF Matriculation HSS, Chennai) 11.79m, 3. Indhu M (Sri VDS Jain HSS, Chennai) 11.27m. Junior: Boys: 400m: Shobhit Rathee (Saraswati Vandana SSS, Rohtak) 50.94 sec, 2. Pradeep S (Velammal MHSS, Chennai) 52.18 sec, 3. Mohd. Imran (Dr Zakir Husain SRSS, Delhi) 52.31 sec. Long Jump: Chitara­njan RRJ (Sri Ramakrishna HSS, Chennai) 6.67 m, 2. Arjun Chahal (Janta Inter College, Delhi) 6.55m, 3. Asish Podder (Nimta High School, Kolkata) 6.05m. Girls: 400m: 1. Swastidipa Karmakar (Mozepur Bharati Vidyamandir, Kolkata) 56.68 sec, 2. Jyoti Rani (Methodist Girls Inter College Moradabad, Delhi) 59.76 sec, 3. Vikhashini C (GRD CPF MHSS, Chennai) 59.88 sec. 2,000m: 1. Pushpa Yadav (Nari Shiksha Niketan Inter College, Lucknow) 6:54.44 sec, 2. Ananya Rajbhansi (Kalyannagar Vidyapith For Girls, Kolkata) 6:59.14 sec, 3. Krithika M (Corpora­tion HSS, Chennai) 7:01.16 sec. Sub-junior: Boys: High jump: 1. Pravith Upadhyaya (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidyamandir, Bangalore) 1.63m, 2. Rithick B (Maharishi Vidyamandir, Chennai) 1.60m, 3. Damalla Chandra (Tela­ngana State Sports S, Hyderabad) 1.55m.