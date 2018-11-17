Home Sport Other

Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Bengal Warriors 35-23

K Prapanjan led the scoring charts for Gujarat as he scored 9 points and was ably supported by Ajay Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Gujarat Fortunegiants crushed Bengal Warriors 35-23 in PKL. (Photo: Twitter / ProKabaddi)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Fortunegiants crushed Bengal Warriors 35-23 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 here on Friday.

Bengal Warriors were only in the match for the first 10 minutes but never recovered after being all out in the first half.

Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee couldn't live up to their high standards as Bengal Warriors suffered a second consecutive defeat.

Ajay and Maninder got a couple of raid points to get their teams going in the first five minutes.

Prapanjan's two-point raid gave Gujarat 6-5 lead in the sixth minute.

Both teams were jostling for points and refused to give an inch in what was a closely contested first half.

Maninder Singh scored another raid point in the ninth minute to give Bengal Warriors 9-8 lead.

In the 14th minute, Gujarat grabbed the advantage as they inflicted an all out to lead 14-11.

At the half time, Gujarat Fortunegiants led 19-14.

A super tackle forced by Bengal Warriors in the 23rd minute reduced the deficit to four points.

Gujarat were in no mood to allow Bengal Warriors to make a comeback.

Ajay Kumar's successful raid in the 28th minute led to Gujarat inflicting another all out as they led 27-18.

With less than five minutes to go, Gujarat Fortunegiants enjoyed a healthy 12-point advantage.

The home side picked up a few more raid and tackle points in the last couple of minutes to wrap up an easy 35-23 win.

