P V Sindhu to skip Syed Modi World Tour event to focus on World Tour Final

Sindhu is placed fifth in the 'Race to Guangzhou' ranking to qualify for the USD 1,500,000 World Tour Final, which will be held in the Chinese city for the first time from December 12-16.

P V Sindhu. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defending champion P V Sindhu has decided to skip the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 tournament to focus on next month's BWF World Tour Final in China.

The 23-year-old Indian is placed fifth in the 'Race to Guangzhou' ranking to qualify for the USD 1,500,000 World Tour Final, which will be held in the Chinese city for the first time from December 12-16.

"Sindhu has written to Badminton Association of India (BAI) asking them to allow her to skip the Syed Modi tournament so that she can concentrate on the World Tour Finals in December," Sindhu's father P V Ramana told PTI.

"She has also informed the organisers and national coach P Gopichand."

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu has continued her sensational form this season, claiming silver medals at major events such as the Commonwealth Games, World Championship and Asian Games.

She also reached the finals of the India Open and Thailand Open, besides producing her best performance at the All England Open Championships with a semifinal finish.

The World Tour Final, which showcases the elite top eight players, will be Sindhu's 18th tournament this year.

"It is a prestigious tournament and she will need to be at her peak to win a medal. So at least 20 days of training would be required to be in good shape," said Ramana.

This will be Sindhu's third appearance at the year-ending event. She had qualified in the 2016 edition, losing in the semifinals.

Last year, Sindhu had reached the finals, losing to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi at Dubai.

World Tour Final Syed Modi International World Tour P V Sindhu

