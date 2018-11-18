Vishnu maintains lead

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vishnu Prasad maintained his lead at the top of the Formula LGB4 category at the end of day one of the Grand Finale of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, at BIC on Saturday.

Vishnu won one race and finished fourth in the second to amass 76 points, to be six points clear of the field. Chennai’s Karthik Tharani and Mumbai’s Nayan Chatterjee won a race apiece in the Euro JK 2018 category. The winner of that category will be decided on the last day of the season.

The International Asia Cup of Road Race saw India A’s Ka­rthik Mateti making his mark, winning the race ahead of his Asian counterparts.

Sri Lanka’s Hansika Abeysinghe claimed the second place while Australia’s Max Stauffer took the third.

Results: Euro JK 2018: Race 1: 1. Karthik Tharani; 2. Nayan Chatterjee; 3. Brayan Perera. Race 2: 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Arya Singh; 3. Karthik Tharani. LGB4: Race 1: 1. Vishnu Prasad; 2. Raghul Rangasamy; 3. Sohil Shah; LGB4. Race 2: 1. Diljith TS; 2. Rohit Khanna; 3. Sandeep Kumar; ACRR: 1. Karthik Mateti; 2. Hansika Abeysinghe; 3. Max Stauffer. Gixxer Cup: 1. Vidhan Dubey; 2. Anthony Lalawmpuia; 3. Clinton Cordeiro. JK Superbikes Cup 1000cc: 1. Gurvinder Singh; 2. Dilip Rogger; 3. Deepak Ravi Kumar. JK Superbikes Cup 600cc: 1. Vijay Singh; 2. Kulwant Singh; 3. Kamran Dubash.