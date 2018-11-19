Home Sport Other

Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani wins grand double, extends world title tally to 21

While Pankaj has always won the timed version of the long format, the more recent short version eluded him over the years.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Advani. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

YANGON: Legendary Pankaj Advani on Sunday extended his world title to 21 by winning the long and short formats of the IBSF World Billiards Championship titles for a record fourth time here.

While Pankaj has always won the timed version of the long format, the more recent short version eluded him over the years.

Pankaj's city mate from Bengaluru, B Bhaskar, a two-time Asian silver medalist and a bronze medal winner at the world level, had to settle for silver.

A weak break by the tall, lanky Bhaskar allowed Pankaj to start off with a bang as he delivered a massive first blow through a 190 break.

An additional 173 and 198 widened the gap beyond reach for Bhaskar as he struggled to score a single century.

He sat in his chair, probably realising that there was no stopping his colleague on Sunday.

When Pankaj crossed the thousand mark in the first-to-1500 final, Bhaskar was languishing at 206.

The 800-point deficit eventually proved to be a tall order for Bhaskar to bridge.

Last year Pankaj did the unthinkable by winning the billiards short format title (he had to settle for bronze in the long format last year) and then went on to annex the snooker title too.

He is the only player in the world to play both billiards and snooker at the world level and win in both with great consistency.

Pankaj is the winner of three world titles this year so far.

Asked Pankaj about the recent achievement, he said: "I'm on top of the world to win my fourth Grand Double in Billiards.

It was the toughest field with the likes of Bhaskar, Causier and Russell in it and to come out on top is simply unreal.

I'm really thrilled to win my 21st world championship gold and am now looking forward to defending my snooker title over the next 10 days."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Advani Billiards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp