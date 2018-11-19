Formula One hopes dashed, but experienced Maini aims for improved display from next year

Vishnu Prasad By

NEW DELHI: The last time an Indian raced in Formula One was six years ago, when Narain Karthikeyan turned out in HRT Racing’s colours. Since then, no one has come closer to motor racing’s premier racing series than Arjun Maini.Maini made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that he would be racing in Formula 2, just one rung below F1. With a role as a developmental driver with Haas F1 in the bag as well, it was expected that a good show may finally propel Maini into the big leagues.

However, the season has not gone according to plan for the 20-year-old, with his team Trident Motorsports being repeatedly plagued by technical issues. On good days, Maini has shown that he belongs with the best — he finished fifth on three occasions.But those days have been few and far in between, with Maini languishing in 16th spot on the drivers’ table with just one more weekend left in the season. With George Russel — who leads the standings — wrapping up an F1 drive with Williams next year, the youngster can only wonder what could have been.

“Of course, it’s not been perfect,” says Maini, as he surveys the action at Buddh International Circuit. JK Tyre National Racing Championships is where he earned his racing spurs.“You have many bad years in motorsports, so it’s quite normal. But I think we have shown a lot of promise. We have been quick in testing and qualifying. Unfortunately, our race strategy hasn’t panned out well this year. At times, it has been no one’s fault. There’s really nothing you can blame except for bad luck.”

Nothing is more emblematic of the problems he’s had than Maini’s expletive-ridden rant on the team radio that went viral after a race in June. In that, he had accused the problems plaguing F2 of destroying careers of young racers and termed the series “a joke”.Maini now terms it a case of frustrations boiling over. “I think the rant happened because there was a lot of frustration. You want to make it to Formula One, but you know your chances are very limited. You know you’re doing a good job, but things around you sometimes don’t work out.

“There was an issue with the car. Of course I was angry, but the message was supposed to be for the team. But ever since then, F2 did their bit to sort everything out. The last few races have been pretty spotless from their side.” Maini, though, believes that things will be much better for him when he returns to the series next year, with his experiences this year making him a more mature racer.

“I am ready for a lot more disappointment. I think I wouldn’t have been able to take in so much of that a few years ago. I have become a much better loser this year, and I think that’s a very important lesson.”

But does that F1 drive, that was looking so close at the start of this season, still look attainable? “I haven’t mapped out anything and that’s how it should be,” Maini says. “I think we have to take it one step at a time, because things change so quickly. I just try to enjoy my racing wherever I’m and I’ll take it from there.”

