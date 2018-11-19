Home Sport Other

Manisha continues giant-killing spree

Only her second-ever World Championships bout and a massive victory over the reigning champion. Manisha Moun has truly made a name for herself.

Published: 19th November 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

India’s Manisha Moun (L) in action against Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan during their women’s 54kg category preliminary match in New Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Only her second-ever World Championships bout and a massive victory over the reigning champion. Manisha Moun has truly made a name for herself. The way she went about her business on Sunday felt as though she has been around for ages. Her feints, nimble footwork and quick-thinking could be seen during the entire bout, as Dina Zholaman found out.
Zholaman was no match in the end, never quite managing to get those clean hits. The Indian prevailed with a unanimous verdict (5-0) in the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Championships here.

She had beaten her earlier this year as well in an international meet in Poland. But given that this is a different game altogether, one was expecting a strong response from the Kazakhstan star.  However, the 20-year-old gave her no chance and took her down punch by punch to book a spot in the quarterfinals.
While interacting with Manisha, one can sense that focus and a fearless attitude are some of the traits that make her a beast inside the ring. “Once I enter the ring, I just focus on myself and try to give my 100 per cent” she said, when asked if she felt any pressure before the bout. “I just had to repeat that (Poland performance). I was fast today.”

She said that she was just looking to execute instructions handed by the coaches during training. “Their help has been immense. Before every bout they tell me how to fight. I just followed their instructions.”
Another tough rival awaits Manisha. She will be up against Bulgaria’s Stoyka Zhelyazkova Petrova, who is the No 1 seed. Another giant-killing show and she could secure a medal. In her first match, the Indian had stunned two-time bronze medallist Christina Cruz of the US.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Kachari Bhagyabati (81kg) also made it to the last eight. The former overcame 2014 gold winner Atheyna Bylon of Panama. The Indian won 5-0. “It was really tough. I had done a lot of preparations and I’m glad it went well. It’s a big confidence booster,” Lovlina said. Up next for the 21-year-old is Kaye Scott Frances of Australia. The Assam pugilist was bullish about her chances.”I have sparred with her (Kaye). That should help me in my endeavour. I believe I can beat her.” Bhagyabati beat Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger of Germany in her pre-quarterfinal bout.
Mary makes merry!

MC Mary Kom’s (48kg) entry drew the loudest cheer. And the five-time winner didn’t let the fans down, coming up with a masterclass against Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Kassenayeva. The Manipuri won with a 5-0 verdict. Mary conceded that she felt nerves. “There was some pressure of course, given that everyone has tall hopes from me. But with the crowd fully behind me, I got fired up to give my best.” 
Mary’s statemate L Sarita Devi became the first Indian boxer to crash out, going down to 2016 silver medallist Kellie Harrington (Ireland) in a split verdict (2-3).

