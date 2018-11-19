Preyesh overcomes emotional stress to win two titles

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was a day to remember for S Preyesh, who won the boys’ sub-junior (U-15), junior (U-17) and finished as runner-up in the youth (U-21) event in the state table tennis championship on Sunday.

He played with great determination even though he was under emotional stress since his father requires a heart transplant. “I am happy to win two titles. I wish to keep improving with every tournament,” said the 12-year-old.

The Class 7th student from Chennai Public School, Anna Nagar, developed an interest in table tennis when he started watching his father S Suresh play. He is now coached by Arjuna awardee S Raman. “Under Raman sir, I am trying to raise the bar and improve my game. Even his small suggestions are helpful, when we play a series of matches in various categories,’’ he added.

Preyesh’s former coach and former national champion V Chandrasekar also heaped praise on him. “He is one of the most talented players in the country in the sub-junior category,” said Chandrasekar. “His reflexes are good and he moves his feet well. He must improve his attacking skills in order to move up the ladder. I’m sure he will learn that pretty soon.”

The youngster, who draws inspiration from G Sathiyan and Ma Long, next targets the national sub-junior championship. “I am trying to play as many tournaments as possible. I finished second in the U-15 category in an International tournament at Bangkok. My next goal is to win the national sub-junior title,” said Preyesh.

Results (all finals): Men: Nithin Thiruvengadam (Dena) bt V Abinay (CTTF) 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 13-11. Boys: Youth: D Ananth (RANSA) bt S Preyesh (CPS) 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10. Junior: S Preyesh (CPS) bt Piyush Sagar (ERD R) 9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9. Sub-junior: S Preyesh (CPS) bt G Varun (MVM) 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-3, 11-8. Cadet: MR Balamurugan (KTTC) bt PB Abinandh (Ch Ach) 12-14, 11-8, 11-8, 11-2. Mini-cadet: P Sidharth (VINWIN) bt Aman Gadia (AKG) 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 11-1. Veteran: R Rajesh (LIC) bt S Raja (SRSA) 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8. Corporate Men: N Adithya (Chola) bt Hariharasudan (M SYS) 11-3, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9. Women: T Reethrishya (IOC) bt C.R.Harshavardhini (RBRC) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6. Girls: Youth: S Yashini (JAW) bt CR Harshavardhini (RBRC) 11-7, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4. Junior: V Kowshika (SSA E) bt S Sharmitha (MVM) 11-5, 11-8, 11-5, 11-6. Sub-junior: Shreya Shivakumar (Ch Ach) bt VS Sathvika (KGI) 11-7, 5-11, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7. Cadet: N Sharwani (LTTA) bt Shriya anand (KTTC) 11-4, 11-9, 12-10. Mini-cadet: Hansini (MST) bt BR Nandhini (MTVLR) 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.