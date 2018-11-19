We can host big-ticket events: BFI president

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just two years ago, Indian boxing was in a sorry state. Boxing Federation of India was unable to hold domestic meets. International competitions was out of question. Getting exposure tours for boxers was equally rare. And it reflected in the boxers’ performances. It was such a mess that only three pugilists, against all odds, had managed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Out of the three, none were women. Also, a lot of youngsters shifted to other sports in a bid to get better opportunities. It was primarily due to power-tussle within the BFI.

Fast forward today, India is hosting the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Championships, a big-ticket event. It is astonishing given the sport was virtually dead not so long ago. In fact, this is the second World Championships India is hosting in the space of a year. Indian boxing’s revival from the dead began after the formation of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in May 2016. The association’s president Ajay Singh, who joined BFI in September 2016 has played a vital role in it’s revival. Chuffed with the performances of the pugilists so far, Singh said that the federation will continue to develop the sport. Excerpts...

On progress after joining BFI

Everything was in complete disarray, there were no camps, no training happening. There were no referees and judges. We also didn’t have foreign coaches. Things are different today for sure. We have four teams in each category. They are training 365 days a year. They are taking part in every international meets. We are trying to get the best coaches, nutritionists, psychologists. This is the second World Championships after the one in Guwahati last year. So we will continue to raise the profile.

On sports ministry’s influence and response from International Boxing Association

The sports minister (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore) has also been quite helpful. He used to be a sportsperson himself, so he understands the needs of the athletes. The government has identified medal-winning sports and put in lot of resources behind it. The co-ordination between the government and the federation and all the sports authorities has also been good. AIBA has trusted us with two World Championships already. We are showing to the world that we can host big championships. We are no longer behind other top nations. All the players, coaches and the refeeres have been delighted with the event so far.

On challenges in hosting event of this magnitude

India has wonderful sports facilities. I don’t think it’s hugely challenging. A lot of money has been invested in making these infrastructure. We just need to use them.

On Indian boxers’ performance

It is absolutely wonderful to see the attitude and spirit of the Indian boxers. They are playing like winners. Some of them had tough bouts. Manisha Moun beat a world champion and she is a future star for India. The others have also done exceptionally.

On MC Mary Kom

She is so fit and she had won the Commonwealth Games gold earlier this year. When she was part of the camp, she was a big inspiration for the youngsters around her.

On fewer talents emerging from south

We have active federations but we need to encourage them. Maybe, we should have some of these championships there and encourage youngsters who are into boxing there. We will certainly try to do so.

On future goals

We have the India Open coming up (2019). The main objective is to see that we produce many champions in the near future from around the country. We are starting a boxing league as well next year. We intend to conduct it in July/August. So we have begun the process of selecting team owners, broadcasters. So the league is on. We want to get the best boxers around the world and also ensure that we handsomely reward them.

