Home Sport Other

Rejected by family, US lesbian athlete thankful for community support

When her mother came upon photos of her relationship on social media, her parents demanded she return home to the Rochester suburbs and attend counselling - or be disowned by the family.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

19-year-old Emily Scheck running at a meet in Buffalo, New York (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUFFALO (NEW YORK): After 19-year-old Emily Scheck's mother discovered she was a lesbian, the college student said, she lost the support of her parents, financial and otherwise; gained the support of thousands of others; and nearly had to choose between the generosity of strangers and her college running career.

Heading into Thanksgiving, she said she has learned something.

"I now know that family is not always something you have," Scheck said in a statement Tuesday, "but something you find."

Scheck's father, Timothy, has said there is more to the story than his daughter has shared.

As first told by Outsports.com , Emily Scheck said the story began in August, just as Scheck was about to start her sophomore year at Canisius College in Buffalo, where she runs cross-country and track. When her mother came upon photos of Scheck and her girlfriend on social media, she said, her parents demanded she return home to the Rochester suburbs and attend counselling — or be disowned by the family.

"Because you disgust me," she said her mother texted.

When Emily Scheck stayed put in Buffalo to continue working toward her business degree as a student-athlete, her parents followed through on their promise, she said, right down to depositing her childhood belongings and birth certificate in her parked car and leaving with the license plates, since they were no longer paying the insurance.

"At the start, it was definitely tough," Scheck told Outsports. "I was lucky to be in the preseason the first couple of weeks because coach could get us meals in the dining hall."

But it was clear that her jobs at a supermarket and through college work-study weren't enough to pay her school and living expenses, so her roommate set up a GoFundMe online campaign with the goal of raising $5,000. The amount was quickly exceeded.

Then came a new challenge. Scheck was told by the college's National Collegiate Athletic Association compliance officer that she was breaking NCAA rules. In order to keep the donations, Scheck said, she was faced with leaving the cross-country team.

The college offered to try to work with the NCAA to find another option, she said, but there were no guarantees.

With her story gaining attention, the NCAA last week said Scheck could retain her eligibility and, under monitoring from the school, continue to accept donations for living and educational expenses.

"NCAA rules and waiver precedent allow a school to assist a student-athlete with a fundraiser after a significant life event occurs," the organization said in a Nov. 16 statement.

"She is a member of the Canisius family and we will do whatever we can to assist her," the college responded.

On Tuesday, Scheck said she would stop accepting donations because she had received more than anyone expected — $100,000 from more than 2,500 donors.

"Thank you to everyone who showed their love and support in this difficult time," she said in a statement issued through the college. "The positive outreach has been unbelievable."

Timothy Scheck said the family has apologized for the harsh messages and said comments about disowning their daughter were meant to pressure her to return home. When the parents insisted on counseling, they did not mean conversion therapy, he told The Buffalo News .

"It's a private family matter," he said. "We love our daughter. We accept Emily."

He could not be reached for further comment. A home phone listing for the family could not be located this week.

Emily Scheck said that this Thanksgiving, she is "grateful for everyone in my life who have continuously been there for me."

Her statement encouraged supporters to give to LGBT organizations to help others who are struggling. It ended: "Love is love."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emily Scheck US gay athlete lesbian athlete LGBTQ Sexual Minorities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp