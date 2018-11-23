Home Sport Other

Hockey World Cup: Spanish coach says India among favourites to win title

Grouped in Pool A along with Olympic Champions Argentina, New Zealand and France, Spain will begin their campaign on November 29.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Spain hockey team

Spanish hockey team (Photo | Twitter @COE_es)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Spain's head coach Frederic Soyez believes the men's hockey World Cup will be evenly-contested with more than seven teams vying for a medal but said India will be among the favourites to lift the championship trophy.

Spain, ranked No.8 in the World, arrived Friday afternoon for the hockey World Cup to be held from November 28 to December 16 at the Kalinga Stadium here.

"I think this will be a very closely contested event with more than six to seven teams on par with each other fighting for a medal," said Soyez.

"Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and India will be good contenders for Championship Title," he added.

Grouped in Pool A along with Olympic Champions Argentina, New Zealand and France, Spain will begin their campaign on November 29.

"We have had good preparations for this tournament.

We are focused on our first game, and it is important to do well in the Group stage. We have played at the Kalinga Stadium last year and the atmosphere here is electrifying," said Soyez.

China, who are grouped with England, Australia and Ireland in Pool B, also arrived early morning.

England and New Zealand will arrive late night the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

 

TAGS
World Cup Hockey Hockey World Cup Frederic Soyez Spain hockey team

