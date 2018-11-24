Home Sport Other

Women's World Championships: Mary Kom lifts record 6th gold, Sonia adds silver lining

The ace boxer was in full form in the second and third rounds and won the bout with a unanimous decision 5-0.

Published: 24th November 2018 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

M C Mary Kom won her sixth World Championship boxing gold. (Photo: Twitter / @AIBA_Boxing)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's Sonia Chahal added the silver lining to the home campaign after M.C. Mary Kom's record sixth gold at the 10th AIBA women's boxing World Championships at the K.D.Jadhav indoor hall here on Saturday.

Sonia went down 1:4 by split decision to Germany's Ornella Gabriele Wahner in the 57 kg featherweight category on Saturday.

Sonia's bout looked a one-sided affair in favour of the German, who came in with a flurry of punches towards the end of the opening round to dominate the proceedings.

It was always going to be a tough outing for the debutant Indian, who failed to use her taller height as an advantage as the German began on an attacking note, with a few left-and-right combos before pinning Sonia to the corner of the ring more than once to end with a few left-handed jabs.

With the tie already slipping out of her grasp, the third round was a do-or-die for the Indian, who was shaken up by a jab on her nose and then a right hook as the German continued her flurry of punches to end on a victorious note.

Sonia's silver brought India's campaign at the World Championship to an end with the hosts ending with 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Earlier on Saturday, Mary scripted history by clinching a record sixth World Championship Gold medal in the light flyweight 48 kilogram category after outclassing Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by an unanimous 5:0 verdict.

The 35-year-old Mary, a mother of three and a pre-tournament favourite for the gold, rewrote the record books when she eclipsed her joint haul of five golds with Katie Taylor of Ireland.

The Manipuri pugilist, who went over her weight category to clinch a 51 kg bronze at the London Olympics, previously clinched the World Championship gold on five occasions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 -- besides bagging a silver on her debut in 2001.

Welcomed by thunderous chants of "Mary Mary" at the jampacked K.D. Jadhav hall, the Indian took the ring with a statistical and psychological advantage over her Ukrainian opponent, whom she recently beat at the Silesian Women's Open semi-finals in Poland.

Living up to the reputation, Mary started the opening round aggressively and landed a couple of right jabs quite early into the round before taking full control with a right-two punch combination to Hanna.

However, towards the end of the first round, the Ukrainian managed to get a shot at Mary's face before the Indian wrestled Okhota to the ground. Mary appeared unshakable throughout and ended the round with a few jabs and a right-hand, left-hand combo.

The Indian came back with more aggression in the second round, and started with a powerful hook with her right and then doubled the attack with two quick right jabs to leave her opponent rattled.

A left-handed flick from Okhota pushed Mary backwards but towards the end of the round, the Indian delivered a perfect right hook to inch closer to another gold.

The third and decisive round began with the Manipuri pugilist delivering a right-handed jab, and following it up with a right-hand, left-hand combo that completely demoralised Okhota.

Mary then sealed the gold in her favour with another combination of punches, and a few shots at Okhota's face leading the crowd to erupt in joy when the referees announced the unanimous 5:0 verdict in the Indian's favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom AIBA World championship Hanna Okhota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp