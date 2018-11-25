Home Sport Other

Mary Kom: Mother of all Champions

The London Olympics bronze medallist seemed like she was playing in slo-mo, always miles ahead of her opponent.

Published: 25th November 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

When Mary won her last Worlds medal in 2010, she wasn’t the Olympic-medallist and subject-of-a-biopic then. (Photo | PTI)

When Mary won her last Worlds medal in 2010, she wasn’t the Olympic-medallist and subject-of-a-biopic then. (Photo | PTI)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “With experience, I have felt it has become much easier,” was MC Mary Kom’s assessment after winning a record sixth World Championship title. The Manipuri veteran was responding to a reporter, who had asked which victory was toughest among the six. During her summit clash on Saturday, she made it look easy against Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota. The London Olympics bronze medallist seemed like she was playing in slo-mo, always miles ahead of her opponent. The 35-year-old was evading punches at will and stealing points when the need arose.

“Earlier, I was not that skilful and It was all about giving muscle power,” she said. “But now, if I’m fit and training regularly, I can handle the bouts well.” She certainly handled all her four bouts proficiently. She always seemed to be a woman on a mission. Mary was also deservedly named the Boxer of the Tournament. Teary-eyed after the fight as she took the victory lap, this was her sixth medal. But it felt like it meant so much to her. Just a few years ago, she had tasted failure, having failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics. Off the ring issues had not helped her case either.

But she had taken that failure in stride. The fact that she had fought with stronger/taller boxers during the qualification phase had only made her sharper. “That had given me more confidence. I have become mentally stronger,” she recalled. All the boxers who came up against her showed lot of fight, but were never quite able to match up with her overall game sense. “I know that most of the boxers in my category are much younger. They may be quite sharp and good but in my mind, they are quite inexperienced. I can handle them easily. I always keep that in my mind.”

Mary has had an exceptional year. She won the Commonwealth Games gold and also the India Open and an international meet in Poland. After CWG, she had taken a break for some time. Apart from gaining intelligence in the ring, staying away from the ring suggested that she understood her body well. She was not part of the Asian Games, where Indian women had failed to make an impression. Thanking her coaches and support staff, Mary revealed she would begin preparations for the 2020 Olympics soon. “The coaches’ contribution have been immense.

Also the physio and the nutritionist’s. We worked as a team.” Stressing on the importance of teamwork, Mary said she will keep and open mind and continue her good work. “My preparations will begin from tomorrow. I will try my best. I have to sit with my coaches and support staff and make plans. It is teamwork. I will hear suggestions and see what can be done.” One man who has helped her is foreign coach Raffaele Bergamasco. “She wrote history today.

She is an exceptional talent. To become a six-time world champ is no mean feat,” the Italian said. Despite expectations on her shoulders, Mary managed to rise above all. Bergamasco noted the same and said that she was her only opponent during the tournament. “It was a stepby- step process. She has only one opponent and that’s herself. She had plenty of pressure but she managed to overcome it.” With this commanding victory, Mary has raised expectations of an encore in Tokyo two years later. anmol@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MC Mary Kom sixth World Championship title

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B.ganesh
    She is a real indian
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp