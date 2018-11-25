Mary Kom: Mother of all Champions

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “With experience, I have felt it has become much easier,” was MC Mary Kom’s assessment after winning a record sixth World Championship title. The Manipuri veteran was responding to a reporter, who had asked which victory was toughest among the six. During her summit clash on Saturday, she made it look easy against Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota. The London Olympics bronze medallist seemed like she was playing in slo-mo, always miles ahead of her opponent. The 35-year-old was evading punches at will and stealing points when the need arose.

“Earlier, I was not that skilful and It was all about giving muscle power,” she said. “But now, if I’m fit and training regularly, I can handle the bouts well.” She certainly handled all her four bouts proficiently. She always seemed to be a woman on a mission. Mary was also deservedly named the Boxer of the Tournament. Teary-eyed after the fight as she took the victory lap, this was her sixth medal. But it felt like it meant so much to her. Just a few years ago, she had tasted failure, having failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics. Off the ring issues had not helped her case either.

But she had taken that failure in stride. The fact that she had fought with stronger/taller boxers during the qualification phase had only made her sharper. “That had given me more confidence. I have become mentally stronger,” she recalled. All the boxers who came up against her showed lot of fight, but were never quite able to match up with her overall game sense. “I know that most of the boxers in my category are much younger. They may be quite sharp and good but in my mind, they are quite inexperienced. I can handle them easily. I always keep that in my mind.”

Mary has had an exceptional year. She won the Commonwealth Games gold and also the India Open and an international meet in Poland. After CWG, she had taken a break for some time. Apart from gaining intelligence in the ring, staying away from the ring suggested that she understood her body well. She was not part of the Asian Games, where Indian women had failed to make an impression. Thanking her coaches and support staff, Mary revealed she would begin preparations for the 2020 Olympics soon. “The coaches’ contribution have been immense.

Also the physio and the nutritionist’s. We worked as a team.” Stressing on the importance of teamwork, Mary said she will keep and open mind and continue her good work. “My preparations will begin from tomorrow. I will try my best. I have to sit with my coaches and support staff and make plans. It is teamwork. I will hear suggestions and see what can be done.” One man who has helped her is foreign coach Raffaele Bergamasco. “She wrote history today.

She is an exceptional talent. To become a six-time world champ is no mean feat,” the Italian said. Despite expectations on her shoulders, Mary managed to rise above all. Bergamasco noted the same and said that she was her only opponent during the tournament. “It was a stepby- step process. She has only one opponent and that’s herself. She had plenty of pressure but she managed to overcome it.” With this commanding victory, Mary has raised expectations of an encore in Tokyo two years later. anmol@newindianexpress.com