Coaching and funding to cash reward, incentives aplenty for budding guns

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

Odisha has become a force to reckon with in the Indian sporting scene. The zeal that they have shown in promoting sports in recent times has also been visible in supporting the sportspersons over the years. By hosting back to back international events in Bhubaneswar with its world-class infrastructure, the state has proved that it can compete with the best in the business.

Successfully hosting a World Cup, Asian Athletics Championships, Asian Rugby U-17 Women’s Championships, Super Cup football, Hockey India League, Champions Trophy, Hockey World League Final and an India-Japan hockey series in the span of 18 months is an unpre c e d e n t e d achievement. The state has not only organised top events, but has also produced a long list of international athletes including Hemant Patel, Rachita Panda, Anuradha Biswal, Srabani Nanda, Dutee Chand, Jauna Murmu, Purnima Hembram, Amiya Kumar Mallick and many more.

And we have not even got to the list of hockey internationals! The backbone of Odisha’s sports success is the 16 sports hostels, run by the government, housing more than 1,250 athletes. Raw talents are scouted and groomed under qualified coaches in 39 different disciplines. To further the career of outstanding players, the state government formulated a scheme — Financial Assistance for Advanced Training, Coaching and International Participation. Under it, the government has included provisions to provide up to Rs 50 lakh per year to a player.

To develop and strengthen the coaching bank, the government offers special financial support to those who opt for NIS coaching and higher level courses. It is 100% reimbursable for Below Poverty Level (BPL) candidates and 75 per cent for others. When a budding sportsperson scales heights, he or she becomes eligible for one of the best cash award schemes in the country. Designed for medal winners, the scheme was formulated in 2014. Subsequently, it was amended in 2016 and 2018. As per the earlier version of the scheme, Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal winners used to get Rs 1 crore, Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. Similarly, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold, silver and bronze winners were eligible for Rs 40 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

This has since been revised. Olympic, Asian, Commonwealth and South Asian Games gold, silver and bronze winners now get Rs 1 crore, Rs 60 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively. But the Odisha government did not stop there. During the recent Asian Games, CM Naveen Patnaik increased the cash prizes even further with the medal winners getting Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively. Coaches were made eligible to 20% of the medal winner’s cash award. Similarly, in team events, gold, silver and bronze winners will get Rs 2 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

Ask champion sprinter Dutee Chand who received a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for her silver-winning performance in the Jakarta Asian Games. For many pursuing sports, getting a government job is the biggest dream. Odisha has carved out a special place here too. One per cent of all government jobs are reserved for sportspersons.

The government also designed a direct employment policy in 2015 for meritorious sportspersons in group B and C categories. Odisha Police has approved 26 disciplines in which national-level medal winners can get direct recruitment. Those who did well in the past are covered under a monthly pension scheme of Rs 3,000. The Sports and Youth Services Department has also instituted the Biju Patnaik Award for outstanding performance in promotion of sports and games since 2001-2002. This is the highest honour of the state conferred on distinguished sportspersons, coaches and sports journalists.

You play, we take care of you