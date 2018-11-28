Home Sport Other

At 19, Mick Schumacher steps up to F2 racing after winning F3

The 19-year-old Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes as he won the overall F3 title in October.

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, son of former multiple Formula One champion Michael Schumacher raises the trophy as overall winner in FIA Formula 3 European Championships at Germany's Hockenheim (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: After winning the European Formula 3 championship, Mick Schumacher is making the step up to Formula 2 with the Prema Racing team.

The 19-year-old Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes as he won the overall F3 title in October.

Prema Racing said on Tuesday his move to F2 "represented the next natural step."

Schumacher, who joined the team in 2016, has worked his way up from F4.

"In all his racing endeavors, his progress has been relentless, which highlights a very good potential for the upcoming challenge," the team said.

Schumacher will get his first taste of F2 at the postseason tests from Thursday to Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

