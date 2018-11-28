Home Sport Other

Olympics gold my dream, training hard for it: Mary Kom

Mary Kom won her world title in the 48kg category but for the Olympics, she will have to bulk up to the 51kg division.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

M C Mary Kom. (Photo | PTI)

M C Mary Kom. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A sixth world title added to her cabinet, ace Indian boxer M C Mary Kom Wednesday said she is now aiming for a gold in the Olympics.

The 36-year-old claimed her sixth gold at the world event, making her the most successful boxer in the tournament's history with an overall tally of seven medals.

"I have a medal in Olympics (a bronze in 2012), but gold is something I dream for. I am very happy about my championship win, as it boosted my confidence to face life head-on," she told reporters on the sidelines of an athletics event here.

"I am eyeing a gold at Tokyo Olympics. I will train doubly-triply hard to get a gold for my country," she said.

Mary Kom won her world title in the 48kg category but for the Olympics, she will have to bulk up to the 51kg division.

ALSO READ: From 'no skills' to master planner

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, who was also present at the function held at the JLN Stadium, called Mary Kom a "national treasure".

"She has won six world titles and we are happy that she administered a pledge to the children present here on keeping the fairness and sportsmen's spirit in any game," Gandhi said.

Mary Kom, during her interaction with the media, said a disciplined training regimen is what keeps her bout-ready at all times.

"I have been very sincere during my training. If I have 2-3 sessions, I will make it a point to not miss them, I attend as many as possible. If I don't train, I won't succeed," she said.

Asked if her training schedule will undergo any change keeping the Olympics in mind, the Manipuri said she will talk to her coach and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to work out her plan.

"I will speak to my coach, the BFI, the SAI (Sports Authority of India). We have already got some good facilities and hope to get better results this time," Mary Kom said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Kom Olympics gold Boxing World Champion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp