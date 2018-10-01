Home Sport Other

ICF’s initiative to build future stars

Athletes lamenting the lack of quality infrastructure in India is a common story. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is doing their bit to find a fix.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The ICF multi-purpose indoor stadium in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Vadapalli Nithin Kumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Athletes lamenting the lack of quality infrastructure in India is a common story. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is doing their bit to find a fix. The ICF is actively working on enhancing infrastructure facilities for athletes in the country.

Not long ago, they inaugurated a hockey ground and recently conducted an exhibition tournament — MP Murugesh hockey tournament. In May, they had inaugurated a floodlit cricket ground in Ayanavaram. And there’s more in the pipeline. A multi-purpose air-conditioned indoor stadium is slated to be inaugurated on October 6. The budget invested on the indoor stadium was approximately `5 crore. The indoor stadium has been totally funded by them.

Former champion swimmer Sebastian Xavier understands the importance of having good infrastructure. A senior sports officer with the ICF, the Olympian said: “In our country, infrastructure and athletes’ fitness are the two major issues when compared to other countries. We wanted to contribute to these athletes, so we planned to give better infrastructure to them.”

It has not been an easy journey for Xavier and the rest involved, who toiled for more than a decade to get their plans into fruition. “There have been a lot of planning and postponements all these years. Only after general manager Sudhanshu Mani took charge two years ago, things got better,” Xavier said.

The aforementioned hockey stadium has also been approved by the International Federation of Hockey (FIH), which means national level leagues can be held there. Xavier revealed that the ground was mostly funded by Railway Board (RSPB). “ICF GM approached Railway Board (RSPB) for funding. They agreed funding of 75 per cent and the rest 25 per cent was contributed by ICF. The hockey ground cost around `6 crore,” he said.

Interestingly, the ground is not only meant for the Railways athletes. “Our motto is to make ICF a sporting hub in Chennai. The hockey stadium has already been booked by a corporate organisation for a three-day tournament from October 3. Developing infrastructure is mainly to enhance the sporting culture.”
nithin.k@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament