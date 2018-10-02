Home Sport Other

Youth Olympics: Paddlers determined to return with medals

He will be accompanied by Archana Girish Kamath and coach Soumyadeep Roy.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian contingent for Youth Olympics in New Delhi on Monday | twitter

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI:India's Youth Olympic contingent was set to leave for Buenos Aires early on Tuesday. All eyes will be on Manav Thakkar, especially after his recent run of winning medals in the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship (silver) as well as Asian Games (bronze).

He will be accompanied by Archana Girish Kamath and coach Soumyadeep Roy. Incidentally, for both the paddlers, this is their final year of playing junior tournaments and both want to sign off on a high. “We are confident and winning a medal will be the perfect way to sign off from junior meets,” Manav said from Delhi.

They did not have a camp as such because they had to take part in the 11Sports National Ranking (East Zone) Table Tennis Championships but Soumyadeep feels competitive match action is good preparation in itself. “Both of them played matches against senior pros and it is a good way to gear up. Manav even reached the senior finals. On top of that, our matches begin from October 7. We will have time to practice there.”

Manav, on his part, left no stone unturned as he had come down to Chennai before the Guwahati meet to practice with India’s top ranked paddler A Sharath Kamal.

“I’m really confident. The Asian Games medal has been like a shot in the arm. I have worked on my game and a lot on my fitness because games will be coming up thick and fast. Also, with my senior transition, I need to build a lot of muscle which I’m in the process of doing.”

With India having never won gold in two previous editions, this might be a golden chance. But Archana says there is no pressure. “We want to play our natural game. There is no reason why we cannot do well.”
Indian Olympic Association organised a preparatory session for the entire 46-member group, which includes CWG and Asian Games stars like Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh, Srihari Nataraj as well as Lakshya Sen. The sessions included meeting Olympic bronze-winning boxer Vijender Singh. Dietician Avni Kaul and sport psychologist  Divya Jain were also part of the same.

“It was great meeting Vijender. He spoke to us about his early days and how he fought to be where he is. He asked to play without fear or pressure and it was really motivating. The other sessions were also nice and it was a nice send-off ceremony. And everyone there was excited to get down to business,” Archana said.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC