Home Sport Other

Elusive Youth Olympic gold, shuttler Lakshya Sen's next target

There are just three days left for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshya Sen (File photo | Badminton World Federation)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are just three days left for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG). There is plenty of optimism in the Indian camp this time with many talented youngsters in the 46-strong contingent.

Young guns like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Mehuli Ghosh are some of the familiar names who are capable of striking it big in the marquee event, to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6.

Boxer Jyoti, who recently got promoted to the elite league, is another one who can go the distance. And there’s paddler Manav Thakkar who has got everyone talking with some excellent returns in the junior TT circuit.

Similarly, there’s Lakshya Sen. The Uttarakhand shuttler will be looking to add to his fast-rising reputation. 

Ever since the Bengaluru-based teenager got the world’s notice after climbing to No 2 ranking at the junior level last year, he has seen a steady rise.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy trainee might be a quiet and shy person in general, but he is a confident boy on the court — confidence that he has earned in recent times.

“I’m feeling confident about my chances. I hope to do my best,” Lakshya said when asked about the YOG test.

The youngster is in a transition phase at present and has been looking to find his feet in the senior circuit since the turn of 2018. But for now, he is fully focussed on the South American challenge.

In fact, he was training based on the timings there.

“For one week, I was training early in the mornings to get used to the time there. That has been different from other tournaments. I have been playing continuously. So that has given me the confidence. Playing a tournament gives you a lot of match practice,” Lakshya, who trains under former India national coach U Vimal Kumar, said.

Just a few months ago, he had marked a rare feat by becoming the Asian junior champion. It was a first win for an Indian male shuttler since Gautam Thakkar, who had won it long ago in the mid-60s.

Before that historic feat, he had faced Lin Dan twice in May, leaving a big impression even though he lost on both occasions. He had managed to win two games against the Chinese legend then. He is aware he has to work harder, especially on his fitness.

“Though I have improved quite a bit (stamina and fitness), I still need to get better. I can gradually improve on that.”

India have never won a gold in this event — 7 silver and 2 bronze medals are all they have to show. Lakshya could break the duck.

anmol@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur