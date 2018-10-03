Elusive Youth Olympic gold, shuttler Lakshya Sen's next target

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: There are just three days left for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG). There is plenty of optimism in the Indian camp this time with many talented youngsters in the 46-strong contingent.

Young guns like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Mehuli Ghosh are some of the familiar names who are capable of striking it big in the marquee event, to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6.

Boxer Jyoti, who recently got promoted to the elite league, is another one who can go the distance. And there’s paddler Manav Thakkar who has got everyone talking with some excellent returns in the junior TT circuit.

Similarly, there’s Lakshya Sen. The Uttarakhand shuttler will be looking to add to his fast-rising reputation.

Ever since the Bengaluru-based teenager got the world’s notice after climbing to No 2 ranking at the junior level last year, he has seen a steady rise.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy trainee might be a quiet and shy person in general, but he is a confident boy on the court — confidence that he has earned in recent times.

“I’m feeling confident about my chances. I hope to do my best,” Lakshya said when asked about the YOG test.

The youngster is in a transition phase at present and has been looking to find his feet in the senior circuit since the turn of 2018. But for now, he is fully focussed on the South American challenge.

In fact, he was training based on the timings there.

“For one week, I was training early in the mornings to get used to the time there. That has been different from other tournaments. I have been playing continuously. So that has given me the confidence. Playing a tournament gives you a lot of match practice,” Lakshya, who trains under former India national coach U Vimal Kumar, said.

Just a few months ago, he had marked a rare feat by becoming the Asian junior champion. It was a first win for an Indian male shuttler since Gautam Thakkar, who had won it long ago in the mid-60s.

Before that historic feat, he had faced Lin Dan twice in May, leaving a big impression even though he lost on both occasions. He had managed to win two games against the Chinese legend then. He is aware he has to work harder, especially on his fitness.

“Though I have improved quite a bit (stamina and fitness), I still need to get better. I can gradually improve on that.”

India have never won a gold in this event — 7 silver and 2 bronze medals are all they have to show. Lakshya could break the duck.

