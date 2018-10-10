Home Sport Other

Jwala Gutta speaks of mental harassment, selection bias; calls it her "me too" moment

Jwala Gutta, also a former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, reiterated her allegations of being targetted in selection.

Published: 10th October 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta Tuesday raked up past complaints of "mental harassment" and selection biases, saying that what she went through fell under the ambit of the ongoing Me Too movement.

In a series of tweets, the former world championships bronze-medallist in women's doubles neither took any names nor mentioned any instances of sexual harassment, which form the core of the movement that has taken India by storm after major ramifications the world over.

Gutta, also a former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, reiterated her allegations of being targetted in selection.

"Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through... #metoo," she said.

"Since 2006 since this person became the chief threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion the latest was when I returned from Rio. I am out of the national team again. One of the reasons I stopped playing!!," Gutta alleged.

 

The Hyderabad-based player had a long-standing and much-publicised feud with chief national coach P Gopichand, during which she alleged that he concentrated solely on singles players while ignoring the ones in doubles.

She went on to claim that criticism of Gopichand resulted in her being sidelined from the national team and even the loss of doubles partners.

She, however, did not take Gopichand's name in her tweets on Tuesday.

"Since 2006...till 2016...have been thrown out of the team again n again n again..in spite of my performances...2009 I was back in the team when I was world no. 9..," she said.

Gopichand, on his part, has refrained from reacting on her allegations in the past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jwala Gutta Commonwealth Games gold-medallist me too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp