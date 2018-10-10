Home Sport Other

Sultan of Johor Cup: Skipper Mandeep Mor strikes as India beat Japan 1-0

The rain-affected India-Japan match which was stopped for a few minutes during the first quarter was an intensely fought one.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team players celebrate after defeating Japan and winning the third consecutive match at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 in Johor Bahru Malaysia Tuesday October 9 2018. | PTI

By PTI

JOHOR BAHRU (MALAYSIA): Skipper Mandeep Mor's well-executed penalty corner in the 42nd minute helped Indian junior men's team beat Japan 1-0 to register their third successive victory at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup here Tuesday.

The rain-affected India-Japan match which was stopped for a few minutes during the first quarter was an intensely fought one.

Indian attack was often challenged with good, disciplined defence structure that they adopted during the entire duration of play.

Though India made a few chances in the opening quarter with the team winning a penalty corner, it was denied by a good Japanese defence.

With the second quarter too ending in a stalemate with both teams at 0-0, the third quarter saw India up their attack.

While two penalty corners were awarded to India after a Japanese infringement, it was in the second attempt that Skipper Mandeep Mor converted a well-executed PC in the 42nd minute.

Leading by only a goal, India put all their might into defence with goalkeeper Pankaj Rajak making some excellent saves to keep his team in the lead.

India overcame a close shave when Japan won a penalty corner with minutes left for the final hooter, however, the chance was missed and India held their nerves to seal the match and the winning points.

Earlier in the tournament, India Colts had won 2-1 against Malaysia and 7-1 against New Zealand.

India will next take on defending champions Australia in their fourth match on October 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap