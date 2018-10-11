Home Sport Other

Youth Olympic Games: Indian U-18 men's hockey team defeated by Australia

Published: 11th October 2018 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey

Image for representational purpose purpose only (File | PTI)

By UNI

BUENOS AIRES: The Indian U-18 men's hockey team lost 3-4 to Australia in Youth Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

Though, Indian skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad and Anand Shivam took the lead, scoring goals for the team, but it was not enough for them to see India escape with a draw.

India started well as they took three shots in the first 40 seconds, but coming on the back, Australia's Miles Davis scored the openining goal for the team at the 2nd minute of the match.

India tried for the equaliser as Vivek Sagar Prasad and Maninder Singh's attempt on the goal were restrained by the opponent's goalkeeper Jed Snowden, and in the 3rd minute, Australia's James Collins hit another goal to double the score.

The Indian team continued their attack on the Australian goal and their determination paid off in the 6th minute as Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the opening goal for the team.

At half time, the score board was 2-1 in Australia's favour.

India continued for an equaliser and came out in the second half with more intent.

India had five attempts at the goal which substitute goalkeeper Chris Starkie did well to keep them at bay.

Australia, once again on the counter, scored a third goal late into the second half via Alistair Murray in the 17th minute. 

Indian Captain scored second goal immediately and bringing down the deficit to one goal. Marais Bradley gave Australia a 4-2 lead in the 19th minute. The match ended at 4-3 in Australia. India will now face Canada in their fifth match of the Hockey 5s competition on Thursday.

 

TAGS
Youth Olympics Indian U-18 men's hockey team Indian hockey team India vs Australia

