Home Sport Other

Archana Girish Kamath: Fresh promise on youth table

For Archana Girish Kamath, the journey to the Youth Olympic Games was as tense as her quarterfinal clash in Buenos Aires.

Published: 12th October 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Archana Kamath

Archana Girish Kamath notched up the best finish for an India paddler at this event.

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  For Archana Girish Kamath, the journey to the Youth Olympic Games was as tense as her quarterfinal clash in Buenos Aires. After failing to make the grade at the Tunisia and Bangkok qualifying events, the 18-year-old secured her entry in the final qualif i c ation tour nament in Rarotonga, Cook Islands. She was in danger of missing out on that particular meet entirely as clearance from Sports Authority of India for the paddler and then- India coach Massimo Costantini had arrived late. The duo had made it to Oceania just in time.

Prior to the start of the Youth Olympic Games, there was a lot of focus on the prodigies who had already won laurels for the country in senior multi-nation competitions — Manu Bhaker, Lakshya Sen and even Manav Thakkar. Nobody had expected anything special from Archana. But on Wednesday, she overcame Azerbaijan’s Nign Jing 13-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7 to enter the semifinals and social media was awash with posts heralding India’s new table tennis star. She could not get past the second seed from China, Yingsha Sun, losing 1-4.

There was still a chance to claim bronze in Thursday’s early morning match against Romania’s Andreea Dragoman. The Bengaluru resident won the first game 11-8 and was leading 9-5. But unforced errors crept in and she succumbed 1-4 to finish fourth. It was the best finish by an India paddler in the history of Youth Olympics. “Initially, I did not have much expectations. But after my quarterfinal victory, I started hoping for a medal.

After losing the bronze-medal match, I was sad and happy at the same time. Sad because I was in control of the match in the beginning and if I had kept my cool, India would have another medal. I called my parents and my coaches back home. They reminded me about the effort that I put in and that helped. Overall, I think I surpassed a lot of people’s expectations and I’m happy about that,” the junior World No 9 told Express from the Games village. Coach Soumyadeep Roy feels Archana’s achievement as well as Manav’s (lost 1-4 in the Round of 16 to senior World No 8 Japanese Tomokazu Harmoto) is massive, considering the level of players involved this year.

“Most countries have Chinese players. Also, there are quite a few members of the Japan and China senior team playing here. The level is really high and both players have made the country proud,” he said.

“Archana’s performance was refreshing to see. She played without any fear and was so close to getting a medal. Mentally, she needs to get stronger, especially during pressure situations. But the future is bright.” Archana and Manav will start their mixed campaign from Friday. India have been clubbed with France and Azerbaijan.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Archana Girish Kamath Youth Olympic Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp