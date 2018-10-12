Home Sport Other

Formula One star Kimi Raikkonen fined for colliding with parked car in Switzerland

The agency said the incident in May occurred when Raikkonen veered to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car parked to his right.

Published: 12th October 2018 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

F1 star Kimi Raikkonen (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Mastering daunting street courses at breakneck speeds while racing against the world's top drivers does not necessarily mean you can handle a tranquil Swiss parking lot. 

Just ask Formula 1 star Kimi Raikkonen. 

The Finnish former F1 champion has been ordered to pay a fine of 350 Swiss francs ($353, 304 euros) after crashing into a parked car in his hometown of Baar, in the northern Canton of Zug, Switzerland's ATS news agency reported Friday. 

The agency said the incident in May occurred when Raikkonen veered to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car parked to his right. 

Raikkonen will also be responsible for a 450-franc administrative fee, according to ATS.

Police in Zug did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Raikkonen learned last month that his team Ferrari will not be retaining his services for 2019. The Finn will move to Sauber for at least the next two seasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kimi Raikonnen Formula One

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp